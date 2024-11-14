Dec. 10: Reclaimed Recipes, Make Your Own Cookbook at Valencia Library

Rescue a recipe from the scrap bin and craft into a personalized cookbook using reclaimed materials, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 10 at the Valencia library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Whether its paste and glue or copy and refine, the creative possibilities are endless.

Embrace the opportunity to channel an inner Julia Child or Gordon Ramsay. Recipes and notebooks will be provided.

For more info visit the Santa Clarita Valley Library website.

