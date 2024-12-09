Dec. 11: Hart Board Regular Meeting

|
Local artist and author Therese Verner will host a reading and signing of her children's book "The Reading Tree" at the Acton Agua Dulce Library on Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Just around the corner, 2025 will be ARTree Community Arts Center's 15th year serving Santa Clarita, and the non-profit thanks all its past and present board members, teachers, donors, volunteers, grantors, community partners and participants.
The holiday season is a special time in Santa Clarita. As November comes to a close, you’ll begin to notice more and more dazzling lights illuminated and sprinkled throughout the city, a spectacular sight to see for long-time residents and visitors alike.
With widespread critical fire weather conditions prompting a Red Flag Warning across Southern California Dec. 9 through Wednesday, Dec. 11, the county of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
The Master's University men's basketball team traveled to Merced on Thursday, Dec. 5, but came away with a loss to the UC Merced Bobcats 76-60.
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host a winter-themed “Winter Wonderland” Art Show Saturdays and Sundays at the TAADAA Art Gallery, starting Sunday, Jan. 19, thru Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
The season came to an end for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they lost their second match of pool play 18-25, 13-25, 21-25 to No. 13-seed Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) Thursday, Dec. 5 in Sioux City, Iowa.
College of the Canyons men's soccer featured five players named to the All-Western State Conference, South Division team for the 2024 season.
The county of Los Angeles Chief Executive Office Real Estate Division is requesting information for available space to lease to the county in the Santa Clarita Valley area.
College of the Canyons women's soccer had 10 players receive All-Western State Conference, South Division accolades, with Offensive Player of the Year honors going to Victoria Martinez.
Here in Santa Clarita, keeping our streets in top condition is a priority and our Street Maintenance teams are dedicated to making that happen every day.
The city of Santa Clarita will offer a free, frightfully festive Holiday Movie Night featuring "The Nightmare Before Christmas" on Friday, Dec. 13, 6-8 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced a milestone in its ongoing efforts to conserve water and promote sustainable landscaping practices in the community.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 15.
1983
U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia
(R)]
1941
Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens
]
1921
William S. Hart (57) marries actress Winifred Westover (23)
]
As I pick up the gavel and assume my role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for this next year, I look ahead with determination and hope for what we will accomplish.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
A special reorganization meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a game of Kahoot trivia on Zoom starting at 7:30 p.m. for a chance to be deemed a Green Santa Clarita super fan and win a prize.
SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) is hosting a Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Paseo Club in Valencia. The round-robin tournament pickleball games will begin at 8 a.m. and will wrap up around 4:30 p.m.
