Dec. 18 : Hart Governing Board Organizational Meeting

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
There will also be a reception in honor of outgoing Board Member Linda Storli at 6 p.m. Storli lost her bid for re-election to Aakash Ahuja.
Current members of the Hart School Board include:
Linda Storli, President
Trustee Area No. 1 representative
Term: December 2020 to December 2024
Cherise Moore, Clerk
Trustee Area No. 3 representative
Term: December 2020 to December 2026
Bob Jensen, Member
Trustee Area No. 2 representative
Term: December 2022 to December 2026
Erin Wilson, Member
Trustee Area No. 4 representative
Term: December 2022 to December 2024
Joe Messina, Assistant Clerk
Trustee Area No. 5 representative
Term: June 2023 to December 2026
The Board will nominate and elect the following positions for the term of December 2024 to December 2025: president, clerk and assistant clerk.
View the complete agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=35027
This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/EuozVtpIxdY.
Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.
The Board will appoint Governing Board representatives to the Audit and Finance Committee, two representatives to the Facility Modernization/Construction Monitoring (FM/CM) Committee, also the Board Policy Review Committee and Special Education Board Liaison Committee.
