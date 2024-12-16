Dec. 18 : Hart Governing Board Organizational Meeting

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

There will also be a reception in honor of outgoing Board Member Linda Storli at 6 p.m. Storli lost her bid for re-election to Aakash Ahuja.

Current members of the Hart School Board include:

Linda Storli, President

Trustee Area No. 1 representative

Term: December 2020 to December 2024

Cherise Moore, Clerk

Trustee Area No. 3 representative

Term: December 2020 to December 2026

Bob Jensen, Member

Trustee Area No. 2 representative

Term: December 2022 to December 2026

Erin Wilson, Member

Trustee Area No. 4 representative

Term: December 2022 to December 2024

Joe Messina, Assistant Clerk

Trustee Area No. 5 representative

Term: June 2023 to December 2026

The Board will nominate and elect the following positions for the term of December 2024 to December 2025: president, clerk and assistant clerk.

View the complete agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=35027

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/EuozVtpIxdY.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The Board will appoint Governing Board representatives to the Audit and Finance Committee, two representatives to the Facility Modernization/Construction Monitoring (FM/CM) Committee, also the Board Policy Review Committee and Special Education Board Liaison Committee.

