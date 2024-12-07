Dec. 16: SCV Chamber Hosts Retail Theft Event, Survey

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses and community members to a critical discussion on retail theft.

The event, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16, 4-5:30 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Council Chambers, will include Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Rick Zbur, Chair of the Select Committee on Retail Theft and a distinguished panel of speakers, including:

Greg Martayan, Special Advisor to Assemblywoman Schiavo on Retail Theft

Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

Nancy Hoffman Vanyek, President/CEO, Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber

David Phelps, Co-Chair Government Affairs, United Chambers of Commerce of the San Fernando Valley.

The conversation will focus on the impact of retail theft on small businesses, strategies to protect local communities and current initiatives aimed at combating this growing issue.

Registration is open at https://a40.asmdc.org/events.

The event is free and open to all business and community members.

“The rising concern of retail theft is one that affects not just businesses, but our entire community,” said Becki Robb, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “By bringing together key leaders and those directly impacted, we aim to foster meaningful dialogue and drive practical solutions that support our local economy and public safety.”

If your business has been affected by retail theft, the SCV Chamber wants to hear from you. Businesses are invited to complete a brief, confidential survey. Responses may be submitted anonymously and the collective data will be used to inform discussions during the event. Complete the survey by visiting www.bit.ly/SCVRetailTheft or by visiting the events page on the SCV Chamber website at www.SCVChamber.com.

“This survey is a critical opportunity for businesses to share their experiences and shape the solutions we need to combat retail theft,” said Volschenk. “We urge every business to complete the survey and make their voice heard. Your insights will pave the way for actionable strategies, and we invite you to join the conversation at our upcoming conversation to collaborate on safeguarding our community.”

For more information abou the SCV Chamber visit www.SCVChamber.com.

