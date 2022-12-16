Dec. 17: SCV Corvette Club Holds Food Drive at Sam’s Club

The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is scheduled to host a food drive on Saturday, Dec. 17 and is seeking volunteers and donations.

The SCV Corvette Club’s food drive works to provide food for the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry’s families.

The food drive is scheduled 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The following items are requested for donation: peanut butter, pasta, rice, dry soup (ramen, cup of noodles, etc.), macaroni and cheese, cereal, granola bars, popcorn, nuts, natural fruit snacks, canned fruit (fruit cocktail, peaches, pears, pineapple, etc.), dried beans (black, pinto, kidney, white or lentils), canned meat (tuna, chicken, spam, etc.), toothbrushes, toothpaste, bar soap, deodorant (both men’s and women’s), shampoo, conditioner, baby wipes and disposable diapers (size 3 and above).

For the senior members, the following items are requested for donation in low sodium form: canned tomatoes (diced, stewed, sauce, puree and paste), canned vegetables (green beans, peas, corn, carrots, etc.), canned soup (chili, stew, etc.) and canned beans (baked beans, kidney, refried, etc.).

Volunteers are needed to assist with handing out flyers to Sam’s Club shoppers and loading donations into the truck.

Those wishing to volunteer can contact Donna Webster at (661) 644-0543 or donnawebster@pacbell.net.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...