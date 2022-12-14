Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be hosting a food drive Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Grocery Outlet located at 19355 Plum Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

Between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., shoppers have the opportunity to help re-supply the food pantry needed for the Veteran Center.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a gathering of dedicated business men and women, non-profit organizations and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country.

To learn more ways to help donate, visit SCV-vets.org.

