Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy

Following an extensive search, the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District has unanimously selected current Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra as the new Hart District Superintendent, filling the vacancy created when Mike Kuhlman resigned effective June 30.

“I am excited to announce Michael Vierra as finalist for superintendent,” said Governing Board President Linda Storli. “The Board conducted a comprehensive search to secure the very best candidate as our next superintendent, and after a months-long process, we have determined that person is Dr. Vierra. We look forward to Dr. Vierra’s leadership as we continue our work to ensure that every student leaves our district opportunity ready.”

Vierra is a 12 year veteran of the Hart District, serving as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Deputy Superintendent of Educational Services before filling the role of Interim Superintendent. He brings 35 years of experience in education as a classroom teacher, site administrator and district leader.

In his current role as Hart District Interim Superintendent, Vierra has established and adapted protocols that support collaboration, shared responsibility and teamwork, as well as a focus on working efficiently to promote success and wellness for students and staff.

Vierra played a key role in the development and implementation of the District’s Strategic Plan. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and as liaison for the WiSH Education Foundation. His successful experience and deep understanding of the Hart District community will enhance the work of the district.

“I am deeply honored to be named finalist for Superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District,” said Vierra. “Having served for the last 12 years in the Hart District, and as Interim Superintendent for the past five months, I’ve had the privilege of working with an incredibly dedicated staff, remarkable students, supportive community, and a truly outstanding Governing Board. We will continue to build upon the strong foundation we’ve established. I am committed to continuing our collaborative approach, working closely with the Board, staff, students, families and community partners to ensure that every decision we make is in the best interest of our students. I look forward to the opportunity.”

The Governing Board would like to thank staff, students, parents, and community members for their participation in the search process. The input was used to guide the selection process leading to the nomination of Vierra, who is committed to continue fostering a collaborative, transparent and innovative educational environment that supports the diverse needs of all students and the tradition of excellence in the Hart District.

The Board is expected to offer Vierra an official contract at the Dec. 11 Hart Governing Board Meeting.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...