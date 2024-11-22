header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 22
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy
| Friday, Nov 22, 2024
Hart board new superintendent

Following an extensive search, the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District has unanimously selected current Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra as the new Hart District Superintendent, filling the vacancy created when Mike Kuhlman resigned effective June 30.

“I am excited to announce Michael Vierra as finalist for superintendent,” said Governing Board President Linda Storli. “The Board conducted a comprehensive search to secure the very best candidate as our next superintendent, and after a months-long process, we have determined that person is Dr. Vierra. We look forward to Dr. Vierra’s leadership as we continue our work to ensure that every student leaves our district opportunity ready.”

Vierra is a 12 year veteran of the Hart District, serving as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Deputy Superintendent of Educational Services before filling the role of Interim Superintendent. He brings 35 years of experience in education as a classroom teacher, site administrator and district leader.

In his current role as Hart District Interim Superintendent, Vierra has established and adapted protocols that support collaboration, shared responsibility and teamwork, as well as a focus on working efficiently to promote success and wellness for students and staff.

Vierra played a key role in the development and implementation of the District’s Strategic Plan. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and as liaison for the WiSH Education Foundation. His successful experience and deep understanding of the Hart District community will enhance the work of the district.

“I am deeply honored to be named finalist for Superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District,” said Vierra. “Having served for the last 12 years in the Hart District, and as Interim Superintendent for the past five months, I’ve had the privilege of working with an incredibly dedicated staff, remarkable students, supportive community, and a truly outstanding Governing Board. We will continue to build upon the strong foundation we’ve established. I am committed to continuing our collaborative approach, working closely with the Board, staff, students, families and community partners to ensure that every decision we make is in the best interest of our students. I look forward to the opportunity.”

The Governing Board would like to thank staff, students, parents, and community members for their participation in the search process. The input was used to guide the selection process leading to the nomination of Vierra, who is committed to continue fostering a collaborative, transparent and innovative educational environment that supports the diverse needs of all students and the tradition of excellence in the Hart District.

The Board is expected to offer Vierra an official contract at the Dec. 11 Hart Governing Board Meeting.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy

Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
Following an extensive search, the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District has unanimously selected current Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra as the new Hart District Superintendent, filling the vacancy created when Mike Kuhlman resigned effective June 30.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year

Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
William S. Hart Union High School District Social Worker Sarah Gilberts was named California’s 2024 State Social Worker of the Year at an awards ceremony on Nov. 8, part of the 2024 National Association of Social Workers-CA Annual Conference.
FULL STORY...

SCV Chamber Announces Schools Named to Honor Roll List

SCV Chamber Announces Schools Named to Honor Roll List
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
Educational Results Partnership, a non-profit organization that applies data science to accelerate student success, has released the 2024 Honor Roll list of California’s top performing schools, in partnership with local business leaders and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
FULL STORY...

Valencia Marching Band, Color Guard Shine in Championship Prelims

Valencia Marching Band, Color Guard Shine in Championship Prelims
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard continue its reign in the fall competition season, securing top honors at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Division 2A Championship Prelims
FULL STORY...

Nov. 20: Hart Board Regular Meeting

Nov. 20: Hart Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 31: SCV Chamber Awards + Installation Early Bird Tickets
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Awards + Installation event on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Hyatt Regency.
Jan. 31: SCV Chamber Awards + Installation Early Bird Tickets
Dec. 12: Cocktails & Conversation with Cameron Smyth
The Valley Industry Assoction will host a Cocktails & Conversation event with Cameron Smyth on Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30=7:30 p.m. at Margarita’s Mexican Grill, 23320 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Dec. 12: Cocktails & Conversation with Cameron Smyth
Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy
Following an extensive search, the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District has unanimously selected current Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra as the new Hart District Superintendent, filling the vacancy created when Mike Kuhlman resigned effective June 30.
Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy
Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
"Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas" will be performed on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild on weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 29 thru Monday, Dec. 23 at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
CARB Incentive Plan Focuses on Fleets for Small Businesses
The California Air Resources Board has approved a $34.94 million incentives funding plan that will continue support ongoing efforts to increase access to medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission trucks, buses and equipment, with a focus on small businesses.
CARB Incentive Plan Focuses on Fleets for Small Businesses
Recycle Broken Holiday Lights at SAFE Collection Centers
Preparing to decorate for the holidays? If you come across broken string lights that are no longer usable, instead of tossing in the trash you can now drop them off for recycling at one of the SAFE collection centers
Recycle Broken Holiday Lights at SAFE Collection Centers
Dec. 8: ‘Charles Phoenix Holidayland’ at Newhall Family Theatre
The nonprofit Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a fundraising event, "Holidayland" with mid-century pop culture expert Charles Phoenix, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Dec. 8: ‘Charles Phoenix Holidayland’ at Newhall Family Theatre
Nov. 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Contracts, Open Space Naming
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Contracts, Open Space Naming
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will present its holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program Launch
California State Parks Office of Historic Preservation has announced it will begin accepting applications for the State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2025.
State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program Launch
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Central Park Exercise Staircase Closure Extended Thru Nov. 28
Due to construction and weather delays, the closure of the exercise staircase at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be extended through Nov. 28.
Central Park Exercise Staircase Closure Extended Thru Nov. 28
Dec. 14-15: Santa Clarita Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Santa Clarita Ballet's 30th anniversary production of "The Nutcracker" will perform, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 14-15: Santa Clarita Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2025 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway
TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Christmas came early for The Master's University Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Starr.
TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Dec. 13-15: ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Theatre in a Week, Off Book Theatre
Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one act comedy "Holiday Hijinx" Friday, Dec. 13- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 13-15: ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Theatre in a Week, Off Book Theatre
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents Silver Bell Jubilee
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale presents its Silver Bell Jubilee concert Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents Silver Bell Jubilee
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Holiday Cheer on the Tracks
The holiday season is just around the corner and it’s one of the most magical times of the year.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Holiday Cheer on the Tracks
Dec. 7: The 29th Annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade
Celebrate this special time of year with the 29th annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade and holiday event Saturday, Dec. 7 at Castaic Lake, Lower Lagoon.
Dec. 7: The 29th Annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
You can make a difference in a child or teen’s life this holiday season through the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley. You can volunteer at a club holiday event, host a toy drive, sponsor a club family or make a donation.
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Art, in whatever the medium, can communicate so much. It can inspire imagination, exude peace and calm, or tell the world the stories of a community and a culture or connect on an extremely personal level.
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars.
Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
Barger on Protections for Youth in Juvenile Halls
Supervisor Kathryn Barger commented on Attorney General Rob Bonta’s announcement that he is pursuing additional monitoring and strengthened protections for youth in Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls.
Barger on Protections for Youth in Juvenile Halls
SCVNews.com