Dec. 18: SBDC Webinar on Starting Your Home Based Business

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Explore Starting Your Home Based Business, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 12-1 p.m.

This free informational webinar will give you a good overview of what it takes to start your own home based business. Having this knowledge will nurture your dream of being self-employed and doing what you want to do in life. From selecting a business and getting it registered to how to balance your home life with our work life, this introduction will help you move forward toward entrepreneurship.

To register for this webinar visit https://cocsbdc.org/workshop/webinar-explore-starting-your-home-based-business-29/.

