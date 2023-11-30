Dec. 2: Santa Snow Bash at Tejon Outlets

The countdown to holiday magic has officially begun. Join Outlets at Tejon for the fourth annual Snow Bash with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is tailor-made for families, promising a day filled with joy, laughter and unforgettable memories.

Snow Bash with Santa Lineup:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m: Capture precious moments with Santa at the Christmas tree (located next to Cinnabon and Coach).

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of faux snow, creating a captivating winter wonderland every half hour.

Outlets at Tejon is located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, CA 93203.

Visit https://www.tejonoutlets.com/ for more information.

