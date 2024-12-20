Dec. 21-Jan. 1: Valencia Branch of Santa Clarita Public Library Closed for Renovation

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that renovations are coming to the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch. The Valencia Branch will be temporarily closed from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1, for a flooring renovation project. The library will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2.

During this time, Library services will be available through the temporary curbside service or through the outdoor lockers, which are available at all hours for hold pickups.

To use the curbside service, place your items on hold through the Santa Clarita Public Library website.

Once you are notified that your items are ready, head to the Valencia Branch and visit the designated curbside pickup area. Library staff will then meet you outside, where you will exit your vehicle and pick up your materials, making the process easy and convenient. Curbside hours are listed on the Library’s website under the Closure FAQ, and residents are encouraged to take advantage of this service during the temporary closure.

While the Valencia Branch undergoes renovations, the Old Town Newhall Branch and the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch will remain open with regular hours and services, including holds pickup, reference help and more.

For those who prefer digital resources, the Library’s eLibrary offers a wide range of audiobooks, eBooks, magazines and more, available for download at any time.

The Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library will look forward to welcoming the community back to an updated facility when it reopens on Jan. 2.

For more information about curbside service, including hours of operation or for other questions, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Santa Clarita Public Library addresses:

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Los Angeles County Libraries addresses:

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

