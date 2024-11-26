Dec. 21: PAC Presents America’s Got Talent’s Don McMillan Show

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will host America’s Got Talent top 12 finalist comedian Don McMillan’s show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Presented by JR’s Comedy Club, Don McMillan was most recently featured on America’s Got Talent where he came in the top 12 and performed in the finals. The Comedian/Engineer’s show features lots of graphs and charts earning rave reviews from America and the judges, even Simon Cowell. Appearing with Don is JR’s Comedy Club owner and fellow headline comedian Randy Lubas and Fritz Coleman.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit this website.

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

