Dec. 24-25: CHP Maximum Enforcement, Home for the Holidays, Safety is Best Gift

As families prepare to celebrate the holidays, the California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the road. To keep travelers safe throughout the busy holiday season, the CHP is initiating the first of two statewide Maximum Enforcement Periods this month to reduce traffic incidents by targeting unsafe driving behaviors and assisting motorists.

The CHP’s Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25. During this period, the CHP will increase patrols throughout the state to deter dangerous driving behaviors, including impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt violations. The CHP also encourages the public to report unsafe drivers by calling 9-1-1.

“This time of year is about celebrating with family and friends, but it’s also a time when traffic incidents increase due to poor driving decisions,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Each of us has a role in making California’s roads safer. Let’s work together to keep this holiday season free of tragedy.”

Last year, during the 78-hour Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period, 20 people lost their lives in crashes within CHP jurisdiction. In addition, CHP officers made over 900 arrests for driving under the influence.

