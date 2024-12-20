Dec. 24-25: CHP Maximum Enforcement, Home for the Holidays, Safety is Best Gift

|
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking enthusiastic individuals with a passion for swimming, exceptional customer service and community engagement to join the lifeguard team.
The Sundance Institute has unveiled the eagerly anticipated program for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the country’s premier stage for independent cinema.
Every year at my Foster Youth Holiday Party, it seems like the presents and kids’ smiles get bigger and bigger!
Annett Davis, the head coach of both the women's volleyball team and the beach volleyball team at The Masters University, has decided to step down as the head coach of the women's indoor volleyball team.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Naomi Kim, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the Congressional Award’s highest award: The Gold Medal.
As families prepare to celebrate the holidays, the California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the road. To keep travelers safe throughout the busy holiday season, the CHP is initiating the first of two statewide Maximum Enforcement Periods this month to reduce traffic incidents by targeting unsafe driving behaviors and assisting motorists.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that renovations are coming to the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch. The Valencia Branch will be temporarily closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, for a flooring renovation project.
Matias Castro a graduate of Golden Valley High School, three-time participant in the William S. Hart Union High School District Honor Band and current first-year student at University of Southern California, Thornton School of Music has been named a 2025 YoungArts winner with distinction in Jazz Alto Saxophone, the highest honor of the organization.
There was no gold, frankincense or the anointing oil myrrh, but the hot sausage, pancakes and special gifts offered at the recent “Breakfast with Santa” held in Valencia were treats for dozens of children and their parents. It was a reminder of the meaning of this special holiday season.
1892
- Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, presented certificates of recognition to Remo Inc. and Migrate Sound for the commitment to creating career opportunities for neurodiverse talent.
The MAIN and Outpost Media has announced the premiere of The Wolves, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, thru Sunday, Jan. 26, at the MAIN located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, received recognitions for service and set its 2025 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Reflecting on this past year, there are so many things to be thankful for. Whether it is our health, happiness or the ability to live in a community as special as ours, I believe many of our residents would agree that Santa Clarita is a place where wonderful memories have been made and a unique place to call home.
A three day SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp will be held Wednesday Jan.8 through Friday, Jan 10 at West Ranch High School.
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy library will host a homeschool information meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
1970
- Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos
Are you looking for some last-minute gifts that won’t break the bank? Check out the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library bookstores located inside all of the local branches.
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Jan. 8, 2025.
Continuing through Jan. 16, 2025, join the LA County Library Winter Reading Club challenge to earn prizes and help reach the communal reading goal of 1 million minutes. Simply log at least 400 minutes of reading to complete the challenge.
The Newhall School District Governing Board members held their annual organizational meeting on Dec. 17 to elect 2025 Governing Board officers and representatives.
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that provides connectivity throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and is frequently used by locals when traffic on Interstate 5 is snarled due to inclement weather and emergency closures.
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has been awarded top honors from some of the most respected travel industry organizations worldwide.
