Nov. 18-22: Crash Responder Safety Week

Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol, the Office of Traffic Safety and the Department of Motor Vehicles have joined together as part of Crash Responder Safety Week Nov. 18-22 to remind drivers to move over when safe to do so and slow down near traffic incidents and work zones to prevent serious injuries and deaths on California’s roadways.

California’s Move Over law requires drivers to move over a lane when safe to do so, and slow down when approaching stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles. This week recognizes that the public’s health, safety, and well-being are often dependent on the commitment of first responders to conduct invaluable and often life-saving operations on the side of our roads. When first responders report to an incident, that is a work zone.

According to the National Safety Council, 891 people were killed and 37,701 were injured in work zone crashes in 2022 across the country. During the same period, more than 10,000 work-zone crashes occurred on California roadways, resulting in 117 fatalities and more than 4,500 injuries. While all 50 states have “Move Over” laws to protect roadway workers, one-third of the public are not aware of the law.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “We are asking drivers that when near work zones, please slow down, pay attention and move over when you see flashing responder lights. There’s no excuse to speed and drive recklessly. Make the conscious decision to protect yourself, loved ones, fellow travelers and vulnerable highway workers.”

For more from Director Tavares about the importance of practicing safe driving habits, please view this video.

“Every day, our officers and first responders put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Crash Responder Safety Week reminds drivers everywhere of the vital importance of moving over, slowing down and staying alert when approaching emergency scenes. Together, we can save lives and ensure that those who serve on California’s roadways make it home safely.”

“Keeping all road users safe is a priority for the DMV,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “That is why we do what we do to ensure all drivers know the rules of the road before we license them.”

Each year, first responders are struck by passing motorists, often while aiding motorists and clearing roadway incidents, resulting in serious injury or death. Traffic-related incidents are the leading cause of death for on-duty law enforcement officers, firefighters, Emergency Medical Services personnel, maintenance workers and tow/recovery professionals. Many of these incidents can be prevented if motorists follow the law.

For more information on the campaign, visit: http://beworkzonealert.com/

