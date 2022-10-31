Dec. 3: Real Way Foundation’s ‘Spirits of the Holiday’ Fundraiser

Real Way Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help those in need gain the skills and abilities to become self-sufficient through career and leadership training.

“Spirits of the Holiday” is the biggest fundraiser of the year for this organization. This event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the historic William S. Hart Hall in Santa Clarita – local landmark with a rich history.

This event will bring members of the community together to raise awareness, funds and holiday cheer to the season. Your tax-deductible donation for entry will include local musical talent, a catered meal, silent auction, dancing, and beer and wine from local vendors. Tickets and space is limited for this event so you are encouraged to purchase your tickets early. The individual tickets for this event start at $75 with sponsorships starting at just $500 and tailored to the experience you are looking for.

This event provides many opportunities to connect with other community members and raise funds with the silent auction, opportunity drawings, and more! For the price of an upscale dinner, your donations will benefit the Santa Clarita friends and neighbors struggling by providing career services and leadership skills to help many return to work.

A recent client and community member, Ronald, says “It’s a beautiful thing to move forward instead of being stagnant and where I was at,” said a recent client and community member Ronald. “But, now that I have endured, everything is taking off, blessings start falling down, and everything starts happening.”

Ronald is one of our recent graduates who has successfully moved on to gainful employment and housing. Real Way Foundation is proud to be part of his success story and we are working with many more! All donations are tax-deductible and go directly to supporting the pillars of service provided.

This event is not to be missed! Note: Real Way Foundation is also seeking community partners and volunteers to help support this amazing event. Also, we are aware the photo above is dated 2023. The event will be Dec. 3 of this year. For more information, please email swignal@realwayfoundation.org or call (661) 877-2504. To purchase tickets, click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...