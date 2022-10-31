header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
45°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 2
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Dec. 3: Real Way Foundation’s ‘Spirits of the Holiday’ Fundraiser
| Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Real Way Foundation

Real Way Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help those in need gain the skills and abilities to become self-sufficient through career and leadership training.

“Spirits of the Holiday” is the biggest fundraiser of the year for this organization. This event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the historic William S. Hart Hall in Santa Clarita – local landmark with a rich history.

This event will bring members of the community together to raise awareness, funds and holiday cheer to the season. Your tax-deductible donation for entry will include local musical talent, a catered meal, silent auction, dancing, and beer and wine from local vendors. Tickets and space is limited for this event so you are encouraged to purchase your tickets early. The individual tickets for this event start at $75 with sponsorships starting at just $500 and tailored to the experience you are looking for.

This event provides many opportunities to connect with other community members and raise funds with the silent auction, opportunity drawings, and more! For the price of an upscale dinner, your donations will benefit the Santa Clarita friends and neighbors struggling by providing career services and leadership skills to help many return to work.

A recent client and community member, Ronald, says “It’s a beautiful thing to move forward instead of being stagnant and where I was at,” said a recent client and community member Ronald. “But, now that I have endured, everything is taking off, blessings start falling down, and everything starts happening.”

Ronald is one of our recent graduates who has successfully moved on to gainful employment and housing. Real Way Foundation is proud to be part of his success story and we are working with many more! All donations are tax-deductible and go directly to supporting the pillars of service provided.

This event is not to be missed!

Note: Real Way Foundation is also seeking community partners and volunteers to help support this amazing event. Also, we are aware the photo above is dated 2023. The event will be Dec. 3 of this year.

For more information, please email swignal@realwayfoundation.org or call (661)  877-2504.

To purchase tickets, click [here].









  	



			
	

	





	

	


	
	

	
	

	


	
Comment On This Story

	

	

COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.




REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

	
	


			


	
0 Comments

   
You can be the first one to leave a comment.



	  
	  
 




Leave a Comment










 



 



 


















	



	

		
	









SCV NONPROFIT LINKS







		




















	


NONPROFIT HEADLINES

 



		

			
			> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE
			
		


			 				 
		


			 				 
Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop

 									Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop
		

			
		

		  	Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022 	  	
	
				
		

			A "Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop," hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays."		

			FULL STORY...
		

		


			 				 
		


			 				 
Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Soup for the Soul Fundraiser

 									Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Soup for the Soul Fundraiser
		

			
		

		  	Monday, Oct 31, 2022 	  	
	
				
		

			Bridge To Home is seeking volunteer support for Soup for the Soul, from helping the planning committee to helping before or during the event.		

			FULL STORY...
		

		


			 				 
		


			 				 
Fostering Youth Independence Seeking Volunteers to Support Local Foster Youth

 									Fostering Youth Independence Seeking Volunteers to Support Local Foster Youth
		

			
		

		  	Monday, Oct 31, 2022 	  	
	
				
		

			Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.		

			FULL STORY...
		

		


			 				 
		


			 				 
Dec. 3: Real Way Foundation’s ‘Spirits of the Holiday’ Fundraiser

 									Dec. 3: Real Way Foundation’s ‘Spirits of the Holiday’ Fundraiser
		

			
		

		  	Monday, Oct 31, 2022 	  	
	
				
		

			Real Way Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help those in need gain the skills and abilities to become self-sufficient through career and leadership training.		

			FULL STORY...
		

		


			 				 
		


			 				 
Dec. 2: Coco Moms Inaugural Ujima Gala

 									Dec. 2: Coco Moms Inaugural Ujima Gala
		

			
		

		  	Friday, Oct 28, 2022 	  	
	
				
		

			To confront the problems they encounter, communities band together to solve for them. Coco Moms, Inc. plans to do just that during the inaugural Ujima Gala to be held Dec. 2 at the Canyon Country Community Center.		

			FULL STORY...
		

		


      
	








	























Latest Additions to SCVNews.com




















	

	  		

 			Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Continues To Rise Over Last Week 			
	 	

		
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no additional deaths and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of six new deaths and 1,392 new cases countywide.

				Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Continues To Rise Over Last Week		







	

	  		

 			State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System 			
	 	

		
The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.

				State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System		










	

	  		

 			Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place 			
	 	

		
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

				Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place		







	

	  		

 			State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration 			
	 	

		
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.

				State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration		







	

	  		

 			Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County 			
	 	

		
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County. 

				Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County		







	

	  		

 			CSUN Professor Receives NSF Grant to Study Adhesives Inspired by Geckos 			
	 	

		
Many a young child has spent a lazy sunny afternoon watching in awe as a gecko journeyed across the landscape. Its adhesive-like toepads keeping the lizard upright and moving regardless of the surface gravel, a tree branch, a stucco wall or even a glass window.

				CSUN Professor Receives NSF Grant to Study Adhesives Inspired by Geckos		













	

	  		

 			College of the Canyons Ranked Among Top 35 Community Colleges for Hispanics 			
	 	

		
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 17 and 35 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.

				College of the Canyons Ranked Among Top 35 Community Colleges for Hispanics		







	

	  		

 			Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors 			
	 	

		
On the eve of the Big West Men’s Soccer Championships getting underway, CSUN’s David Diaz was named The Big West Men’s Soccer Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

				Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors		









	

	  		

 			New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape 			
	 	

		
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.

				New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape		







	

	  		

 			JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message 			
	 	

		
Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian.

				JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message		







	

	  		

 			Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation 			
	 	

		
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.

				Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation		







	

	  		

 			TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season 			
	 	

		
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.

				TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season		













	

	  		

 			Today in SCV History (Nov. 2) 			
	 	

		
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]


vote results


			







	

	  		

 			Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline 			
	 	

		
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide.

				Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline		









	

	  		

 			UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study 			
	 	

		
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Nov. 1 the selection of the University of California, Los Angeles to conduct the Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study.

				UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study		







	

	  		

 			COC’s Sharlene Coleal Receives 2022 ACBO Achievement of Excellence Award 			
	 	

		
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.

				COC’s Sharlene Coleal Receives 2022 ACBO Achievement of Excellence Award		







	

	  		

 			L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates 			
	 	

		
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.

				L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates		







	

	  		

 			NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research 			
	 	

		
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.

				NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research		













	

	  		

 			Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans 			
	 	

		
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?

				Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans		







	

	  		

 			Six Flags Magic Mountain Reduces Operating Days 			
	 	

		
Six Flags Magic Mountain is no longer a 365-day park. Beginning Nov. 1, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, will be closed on select weekdays in November and December, a change to the park’s 365-day operating schedule.

				Six Flags Magic Mountain Reduces Operating Days		









	

	  		

 			CSUN Prof Creates App for Nonprofits and Activists 			
	 	

		
Hoping to create a platform where activists and nonprofits can gather, connect and share information and a place where individuals can find volunteer opportunities and nonprofits can tap into the potential of volunteers and donors, California State University at Northridge political science professor Nicholas Dungey has created Reluvotion (pronounced Ree-Luv-oo-Shun.)

				CSUN Prof Creates App for Nonprofits and Activists		







	

	  		

 			Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop 			
	 	

		
A "Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop," hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays."

				Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop		







	

	  		

 			Lady Mustangs Soccer Team Qualifies for Post Season 			
	 	

		
The Master's University continued its hot play on the pitch as the Lady Mustangs Soccer Team defeated the William Jessup Warriors 2-1 on Senior Day Saturday to secure a spot in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.

				Lady Mustangs Soccer Team Qualifies for Post Season		







	

	  		

 			Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility 			
	 	

		
The Santa Clarita Water Agency invites the community to a ribbon cutting for its Valley Center Well Groundwater Treatment Facility on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

				Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility		














 
		



SCVNews.com
     
      
            
	
						












	
	
%d bloggers like this: