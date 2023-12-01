Dec. 5: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Members of the public may attend by the following options:

By Phone

Toll Free: 1-(833)-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 063 2604

Virtually

Please join the meeting from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1600632604

In person:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant Boardroom

27234 Bouquet Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

The Agency is expected to approve adoption of the 2024 legislative platform and advocacy process.

To view the full agenda, click [here].

Have a Public Comment?

Members of the public unable to attend this meeting may submit comments either in writing to ajacobs@scvwa.org or by mail to April Jacobs, Board Secretary, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Board members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the start of the meeting. Anything received after 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be made available at the meeting, if practicable, and posted on the SCV Water website the following day. All correspondence with comments, including letters or emails, will be posted in their entirety. (Public comments take place during Item 3 of the Agenda and before each Item is considered. Please see the Agenda for details.)

This meeting will be recorded and the audio recording for all Board meetings will be posted to yourSCVwater.com within three business days from the date of the Board meeting.

Disclaimer: Attendees should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a Board meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment with respect to protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

