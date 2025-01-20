Defense Stepped Up in Mustangs Win over BenU

The Master’s University men’s basketball defense stepped up in the final moments of the game to get an 80-72 conference road win over Benedictine Mesa Thursday night, Jan. 16.

With 5:28 to play in the game, the Redhawks’ Emad Elniel made a layup to tie the game at 67-67. But the No. 7-ranked Mustangs (15-3, 3-1 GSAC) went on a 13-5 run to close out the game to seal their third win in a row.

“Benedictine competed hard all night,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “Always thankful to win any conference road game.”

TMU never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 15-6 lead in the first 4:27 of the game. The first half lead grew to as much as 11 before the teams went into the locker room with The Master’s up 39-32.

The Mustangs scored thr first four points of the second half to go up by 11 once again, only to see BenU tie it at 49-49 with 13:43 to play. TMU went back on the offensive, going up 65-57 after a Kendall Moore three-pointer with 8:04 to play, only to find the Redhawks fly back to tie it at 65-65 with less than six minutes to play.

After trading a pair of free throws for a field goal to tie it at 67-67, the Mustangs’ defense kicked in, allowing just five more points to be scored by Benedictine and taking the eight-point win.

Kaleb Lowery led all scorers with 24 points and added 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season and fifth in his last six games.

Kendall Moore added 19 points, while Quincy Phillips followed suit with 14 and Deaken Stangl tied his career high with 13.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

