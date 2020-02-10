Diamond Princess Coronavirus Cases Hit 136; KHTS Owners Still OK

An additional 66 cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health on people aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess, now docked in an isolated area of Yokohama Harbor in Japan, Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises reported late Sunday night.

The people newly diagnosed with the deadly virus are from Australia (four), Canada (one), England (one), Japan (45), Philippines (three), Ukraine (one) and USA (11).

“We are following guidance from the Japan Ministry of Health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases,” the cruise line said in a statement at 11 p.m. Sunday.

That brings the total of cases diagnosed on the ship to 136, including the passenger who left the ship when it stopped in Hong Kong and was diagnosed with the virus four days later.

“Since it is early in the quarantine period of 14-days, it was not unexpected that additional cases would be reported involving individuals who were exposed prior to the start of the quarantine,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Carl and Jeri Goldman, owners of Santa Clarita radio station KHTS, remain safe aboard the quarantined ship as their vacation has turned into a news story.

The Diamond Princess will remain quarantined through February 19, unless there are any unforeseen developments, the cruise line said.

As of Friday night, 63 confirmed cases of coronavirus had been reported by the Japanese Ministry of Health.

Princess Cruises confirms there are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew currently onboard Diamond Princess, covering a range of nationalities. Approximately half the ship’s passengers are from Japan.

The death toll from the new virus sweeping across China and surging around the globe closed in on 1,000, all but two on the Chinese mainland, amid warnings that the 40,000 known cases may be “the tip of the iceberg,” USA Today reported midday Monday.