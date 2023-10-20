Oct. 28: Summer Breeze Concert Series Features Terrell Edwards

The summer season is coming to an end, but on Saturday, Oct. 28, the Summer Breeze Concert Series is saying “Hello Fall” with the music of Terrell Edwards and his band.

The final event in this year’s Summer Breeze Concert Series is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 28, outdoors at 25101 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/6k8txzk2. Children under 10 are free.

The Summer Breeze “Hello Fall” event is in support of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

In addition to the new set of songs from Edwards, the “Hello Fall” event is scheduled to include a special performance from the aspiring youth artists of Vibe Performing Arts of Santa Clarita.

Edwards is a native of Milwaukee, Wisc. His musical roots began with his gospel-singing, multi-instrumentalist father. He went on to study with four-time Grammy nominee Eric Benet where Edwards learned jazz saxophone, drums and piano, all while developing his soulful, smooth voice that has become instantly recognizable to fans everywhere.

After a stint with the U.S. Navy, Edwards relocated to Atlanta, where he quickly gained a reputation as a multi-genre songwriter, penning tunes and producing hits for Pop, R&B and Gospel artists throughout the southeastern United States.

Edwards has a string of Billboard hits and award nominations to his credit, as well as a tour schedule that has seen him cross the continent several times over.

For more information on the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, visit www.scvzonta.org.

