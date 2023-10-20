header image

1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
Oct. 28: Summer Breeze Concert Series Features Terrell Edwards
Friday, Oct 20, 2023
Terrell Edwards

The summer season is coming to an end, but on Saturday, Oct. 28, the Summer Breeze Concert Series is saying “Hello Fall” with the music of Terrell Edwards and his band.

The final event in this year’s Summer Breeze Concert Series is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 28, outdoors at 25101 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/6k8txzk2. Children under 10 are free.

The Summer Breeze “Hello Fall” event is in support of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

In addition to the new set of songs from Edwards, the “Hello Fall” event is scheduled to include a special performance from the aspiring youth artists of Vibe Performing Arts of Santa Clarita.

Edwards is a native of Milwaukee, Wisc. His musical roots began with his gospel-singing, multi-instrumentalist father. He went on to study with four-time Grammy nominee Eric Benet where Edwards learned jazz saxophone, drums and piano, all while developing his soulful, smooth voice that has become instantly recognizable to fans everywhere.

After a stint with the U.S. Navy, Edwards relocated to Atlanta, where he quickly gained a reputation as a multi-genre songwriter, penning tunes and producing hits for Pop, R&B and Gospel artists throughout the southeastern United States.

Edwards has a string of Billboard hits and award nominations to his credit, as well as a tour schedule that has seen him cross the continent several times over.

For more information on the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, visit www.scvzonta.org.

Nov. 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Virtual Orientation

Nov. 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Virtual Orientation
Thursday, Oct 19, 2023
In celebration of National Adoption Month this November, Children’s Bureau is excited to announce a special virtual orientation on Nov. 16, offering individuals and couples the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 28: Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus

Oct. 28: Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus
Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023
Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at the College of the Canyon’s East Gym at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Festival of Trees: Spectacular Holiday Tradition Returns to SCV

Festival of Trees: Spectacular Holiday Tradition Returns to SCV
Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023
As the holiday season approaches, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced the return of the beloved Annual Festival of Trees. This festive celebration epitomizes the spirit of the season, offering an opportunity for the community to come together and give back.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 4: Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team Holiday Boutique

Nov. 4: Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team Holiday Boutique
Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team is hosting its annual “A Holiday Marketplace” fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse.
FULL STORY...
Hart District’s Kathy Hunter Named NASW-CA Community Member of Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter was named California’s 2023 State Community Member of the Year at an awards ceremony held on Friday, Oct. 20, as part of the 2023 National Association of Social Workers California Annual Conference. Hunter will move forward to represent California at the national level.
Hart District’s Kathy Hunter Named NASW-CA Community Member of Year
Supes Declare Flood Preparedness Week in Advance of El Niño Winter
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially proclaimed Oct. 23-28 as Flood Preparedness Week. The annual dedication aims to raise flood risk awareness within LA County communities while encouraging residents to take proactive steps to prepare for the upcoming storm season.
Supes Declare Flood Preparedness Week in Advance of El Niño Winter
COC Women’s Soccer Enters State, National Ranks
Already in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten streak and holding the conference's top spot, this week College of the Canyons has surged into both the state and national women's soccer rankings.
COC Women’s Soccer Enters State, National Ranks
Jonathan Dolgen, CalArts Trustee, Dies at 78
Jonathan Dolgen, longtime entertainment industry executive and California Institute of the Arts trustee, died of "natural causes" on Monday, Oct. 9. He was 78.
Jonathan Dolgen, CalArts Trustee, Dies at 78
Oct. 28: Commit to Make A Difference Day in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is preparing for Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 looking for enthusiastic residents to join with other volunteers on this day of community service. Make A Difference Day is an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and help positively impact the community.
Oct. 28: Commit to Make A Difference Day in Santa Clarita
Mobile Spay, Neuter Services Coming to Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with contractor the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, have announced that Simi Valley Non-Profit Spay and Neuter Clinic will be providing local low-cost spay/neuter services for pet owners in financial need every Monday, starting Nov. 6.
Mobile Spay, Neuter Services Coming to Newhall Community Center
Saugus ‘S’ Restored by High School Senior
Saugus High School senior Robbie Haring recently took on the task of restoring the Saugus "S" for his Eagle Scout project. On the hillside above Saugus High School the famous Saugus "S" has been rebuilt, repainted and will light up at night.
Saugus ‘S’ Restored by High School Senior
Marsha McLean | Next Stop, Vista Canyon!
We are closing in on the completion of a project that I have been waiting for since its inception. Today, Friday, Oct. 20 we will cut the ribbon and officially welcome commuters and residents alike to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center!
Marsha McLean | Next Stop, Vista Canyon!
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
COC Professor Named Certified Paralegal Champion
Lori Young, College of the Canyons paralegal professor, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Certified Paralegal Champion Award by the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA).
COC Professor Named Certified Paralegal Champion
SUSD CAASPP Results Show Increase in Math Proficiency
The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce its 2022-2023 official California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) results. Students in grades 3 – 6 participated in the annual state assessment to measure their English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics grade level proficiency in the spring of 2023.
SUSD CAASPP Results Show Increase in Math Proficiency
Princess Cruises Announces Significant Pricing Shift
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia,  has announced  a shift in its pricing strategy, ensuring that early birds get the best deals possible.
Princess Cruises Announces Significant Pricing Shift
Marcia Mayeda | Safely Walking Your Four-Legged Friend
Walking your dog can be one of life's simple pleasures, offering exercise, bonding time and a breath of fresh air for both you and your furry companion.
Marcia Mayeda | Safely Walking Your Four-Legged Friend
Oct. 21: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
Oct. 21: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection
COC Names Flora Peugnet, Joseph Marsh Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Flora Peugnet (women's golf) and Joseph Marsh (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 9-14.
COC Names Flora Peugnet, Joseph Marsh Athletes of the Week
Nov. 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Virtual Orientation
In celebration of National Adoption Month this November, Children’s Bureau is excited to announce a special virtual orientation on Nov. 16, offering individuals and couples the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.
Nov. 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Virtual Orientation
Nov. 4-5: Papa Johns Pizza Palooza Customer Appreciation
The Newhall Papa Johns location and its new owners Brian and Janelle Kawasaki are celebrating Pizza Palooza to celebrate customer appreciation.
Nov. 4-5: Papa Johns Pizza Palooza Customer Appreciation
Oct. 22: BikeFest Returns to CSUN
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is hosting the second annual CSUN BikeFest on Sunday, Oct. 22.
Oct. 22: BikeFest Returns to CSUN
GVHS Band Sweeps Wildcat Classic Tournament
On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Golden Valley High School Marching Band was the sweepstakes winner at the Wildcat Classic Marching Band Tournament and realized that hard work really does pay off.
GVHS Band Sweeps Wildcat Classic Tournament
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 102,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 91 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 102,000
FosterAll Recognizing National Adoption Month
FosterAll, a nonprofit organization, celebrates National Adoption month with its ongoing mission of over 38 years to find loving and nurturing parents to foster/adopt the thousands of children in foster care in Southern California.
FosterAll Recognizing National Adoption Month
State Schools 2022-23 Assessment Test Reveals Promising Gains
The California Department of Education released assessment results Wednesday that indicate the impact of the state recovery effort from the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Schools 2022-23 Assessment Test Reveals Promising Gains
