COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President
| Monday, Dec 2, 2024

DrOmarTorresDr. Omar Torres, who serves as chief instructional officer at College of the Canyons, has been named President of De Anza College, effective Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

“I wish to congratulate Omar Torres on his new position as president of De Anza College,” said College of the Canyons Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus, J.D. “He was instrumental to the college’s successful transition to remote instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. His wealth of knowledge and passion for higher education has benefited countless COC students.”

Torres first came to COC in 2010 as an Instructional Dean for the Division of Mathematics, Sciences, & Engineering, subsequently heading the School of Mathematics, Sciences & Health Professions in 2015. In 2017, Torres became the interim Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs, a position that became permanent in 2019. In July 2020, he was named chief instructional officer.

“I am very excited to take on this new opportunity at the Foothill-De Anza Community College District,” said Torres. “I will miss College of the Canyons and all the incredible people I have had the chance to work with over the years.”

At COC, Torres handled a breadth of academic programs and instructional support services in the instructional service area. He oversaw the development of annual class schedules using a Guided Pathways framework and enhanced opportunities for students through leading and supporting the creation of new programs such as the college’s first baccalaureate degree in Building Performance, emerging disciplines that will be housed in the college’s new Advanced Technology Center, as well as new programs in Cybersecurity, Physical Therapist Assistant, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Pharmacy Technician; and he supported college initiatives through the college’s Employment Center and Work Experience Education, noncredit instruction, inmate education and the expansion of public safety training.

In addition, Torres served as the college’s Accreditation Liaison Officer, successfully leading the college through full reaffirmation through the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges and he is an active member of the college’s Educational Alliance, which resulted in the significant expansion of concurrent and dual enrollment courses offered at William S. Hart Union High School District campuses.

Prior to joining COC, Torres taught chemistry at Moorpark College and Los Angeles City College.

Torres earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Texas A&M University, College Station and a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2001. He holds a doctorate degree in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne.
