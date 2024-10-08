‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business

The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita invites Santa Clarita small businesses to attend the free “Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series” to learn tips on how to create and improve your digital footprint.

Webinar #1: Picking Social Media Platforms for Your Business

Wednesday, Oct. 9, n00n- 1 p.m.

Feeling overwhelmed about choosing which social media platforms will help your business increase engagement? On one or two social media platforms and want to learn about others to explore? Learn the required information to make the choice about picking social media platforms for your business where it makes sense.

Register here.

Webinar #2: Google My Business/Yelp

Wednesday, Oct. 16, n00n- 1 p.m.

With a Business Profile in Google, your company can stand out for free in Maps and Google Search. You can interact with existing customers or help to find new ones with the features/tools to be highlighted. You will learn key information that your company needs to help rank higher in the search to increase business visibility.

Register here.

Webinar #3: Marketing Toolbox

Wednesday, Oct. 23, n00n- 1 p.m.

Imagine, if someone could tell you the “must have” essentials you need in your marketing tool box, for YOUR business. Join the SBDC’s Marketing and Online Specialist Darren Elliott to learn what those “must-haves” are.

Register here.

For more information on free webinars for small business visit https://cocsbdc.org.

