Enjoy Spring With a Ride On The Sunburst Track

The Sunburst track was constructed in 1887 by the Southern Pacific Railroad and was a part of the main line running between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Over the years millions of riders have experienced the beauty of the Santa Clara River Valley, Hollywood has used this span of rail as a scenic backdrop, and generations have fallen in love with trains. The track was used extensively by Southern Pacific as late as the 1950s to haul citrus from packing houses at the communities along the Santa Clara River.

Today the Sunburst brings back the romance to this storied line, and takes us into a new millennium with the introduction of our unique Railbikes.

Explore the scenic beauty of Southern California like never before on the Sunburst Railbikes. These unique pedal-powered (and electric-assisted) two-person Railbikes sit safely on our tracks, allowing you to lean back and soak in the views.

Enjoy a guided tour through the citrus and avocado groves of Ventura County, stop off at Prancer’s Farm to pick out some fresh produce and meet friendly animals, and leisurely wend your way toward Fillmore before returning to the historic Santa Paula depot.

Picnic lunches are available for purchase, and there will be time to enjoy a beautiful picnic before turning around.

The Railbikes are suitable for all ages and skill levels. It’s a perfect way to spend the day outdoors: active and engaging, but relaxing and casual at the same time.

