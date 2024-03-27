header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 27
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
Enjoy Spring With a Ride On The Sunburst Track
| Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024
Water drop


The Sunburst track was constructed in 1887 by the Southern Pacific Railroad and was a part of the main line running between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Over the years millions of riders have experienced the beauty of the Santa Clara River Valley, Hollywood has used this span of rail as a scenic backdrop, and generations have fallen in love with trains. The track was used extensively by Southern Pacific as late as the 1950s to haul citrus from packing houses at the communities along the Santa Clara River.

Today the Sunburst brings back the romance to this storied line, and takes us into a new millennium with the introduction of our unique Railbikes.

Explore the scenic beauty of Southern California like never before on the Sunburst Railbikes. These unique pedal-powered (and electric-assisted) two-person Railbikes sit safely on our tracks, allowing you to lean back and soak in the views.

Enjoy a guided tour through the citrus and avocado groves of Ventura County, stop off at Prancer’s Farm to pick out some fresh produce and meet friendly animals, and leisurely wend your way toward Fillmore before returning to the historic Santa Paula depot.

Picnic lunches are available for purchase, and there will be time to enjoy a beautiful picnic before turning around.

The Railbikes are suitable for all ages and skill levels. It’s a perfect way to spend the day outdoors: active and engaging, but relaxing and casual at the same time.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Enjoy Spring With a Ride On The Sunburst Track

Enjoy Spring With a Ride On The Sunburst Track
Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024
The Sunburst track was constructed in 1887 by the Southern Pacific Railroad and was a part of the main line running between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

March 28: The MAIN to Host Musicians’ Jam Session

March 28: The MAIN to Host Musicians’ Jam Session
Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024
The first Music Jam Session at The MAIN was held on Thursday, Feb. 22 and was a hit. Come out and join in for the next one on Thursday, March 28 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 6: Grand Opening for Santa Clarita’s 38th Park

April 6: Grand Opening for Santa Clarita’s 38th Park
Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024
Residents are invited to join members of the Santa Clarita City Council for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the addition of Santa Clarita's 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, 18355 Skyline Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, to the Santa Clarita parks system on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Register for Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program

Register for Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program
Monday, Mar 25, 2024
The sun is shining and adventure is just around the corner in Santa Clarita. Send your kids to learn all about the outdoors, nature and preservation through the city of Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program.
FULL STORY...

Nine Productions Currently Filming this Week in SCV

Nine Productions Currently Filming this Week in SCV
Monday, Mar 25, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office reports that nine productions are currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 25 - Sunday, March 31.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVEDC Company Spotlight: Drumming Up Big Business with Remo, Inc.
Remo, Inc. is is the world's leading manufacturer and developer of synthetic drumheads and shells. They’ve been in business for 60 years
SCVEDC Company Spotlight: Drumming Up Big Business with Remo, Inc.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Prohibit ‘Derogatory’ School Mascot Names
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) and Assemblyman James Ramos (D-Highland) have introduced AB 3074 the "School or athletic team names: California Racial Mascots Act."
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Prohibit ‘Derogatory’ School Mascot Names
March 28: JCOD Incubation Academy Helps Grassroots Non-Profits For the Second Year
Los Angeles County’s Justice, Care and Opportunities Department  in collaboration with Local Initiatives Support Corporation Los Angeles is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Pitch Competition for the cohorts of JCOD's Incubation Academy.
March 28: JCOD Incubation Academy Helps Grassroots Non-Profits For the Second Year
April 18: Children’s Bureau Hosts Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
April 18: Children’s Bureau Hosts Virtual Orientation
Enjoy Spring With a Ride On The Sunburst Track
The Sunburst track was constructed in 1887 by the Southern Pacific Railroad and was a part of the main line running between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Enjoy Spring With a Ride On The Sunburst Track
State Superintendent Announces Support for Personal Finance Graduation Requirement
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a Personal Finance Summit today where he announced his support for Assembly Bill 2927 (McCarty), legislation that would require a personal finance education course for California high school graduation.
State Superintendent Announces Support for Personal Finance Graduation Requirement
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
March 28: The MAIN to Host Musicians’ Jam Session
The first Music Jam Session at The MAIN was held on Thursday, Feb. 22 and was a hit. Come out and join in for the next one on Thursday, March 28 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
March 28: The MAIN to Host Musicians’ Jam Session
Office of Inspector General Issues Latest Report on LASD Body Cams
Los Angeles County Inspector General Max Huntsman of the Office of Inspector General has issued a report entitled "Tenth Report Back on Implementing Body-Worn Cameras in Los Angeles County."
Office of Inspector General Issues Latest Report on LASD Body Cams
Canyons Closes Out Ventura 7-2 in Final Home Match
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a convincing 7-2 conference win over Ventura College on Moica to strengthen its potential playoff resume.
Canyons Closes Out Ventura 7-2 in Final Home Match
May 7: Latino Business Alliance Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce with the Latino Business Alliance at the Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration on Tuesday, May 7.
May 7: Latino Business Alliance Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Adopt a Cat During March Meowness at Castaic Animal Center
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is hosting March Meowness promotion where all cat adoptions are just $15 from now until April 9.
Adopt a Cat During March Meowness at Castaic Animal Center
CSUN Partners with Fernandeño Tataviam Band to Build Urban Forests
California State University, Northridge is partnering with the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Tataviam Land Conservancy to battle the impact of climate change in disadvantaged communities throughout the San Fernando Valley by establishing “urban forests.”
CSUN Partners with Fernandeño Tataviam Band to Build Urban Forests
April 15: SCAA Presents Debbie Abshear Watercolor Demo
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
April 15: SCAA Presents Debbie Abshear Watercolor Demo
April 6: Grand Opening for Santa Clarita’s 38th Park
Residents are invited to join members of the Santa Clarita City Council for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the addition of Santa Clarita's 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, 18355 Skyline Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, to the Santa Clarita parks system on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m.
April 6: Grand Opening for Santa Clarita’s 38th Park
Table Sponsorships Still Available for Celebrity Waiter Dinner
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for the annual fundraising event, Celebrity Waiter, with the theme “California Dreamin’” on Saturday, April 27 at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Table Sponsorships Still Available for Celebrity Waiter Dinner
Ken Striplin | A Fun, Festive, Egg-Filled Day
Springtime in Santa Clarita brings not only vibrant blooms and opportunities to embrace the outdoors with warmer weather, but also an array of free, family-friendly events and this Saturday is no exception.
Ken Striplin | A Fun, Festive, Egg-Filled Day
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
March 26: Saugus School Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 26, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 26: Saugus School Board Meeting
March 27: COC Board Meets in Joint Session with ASG
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government in open session from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
March 27: COC Board Meets in Joint Session with ASG
State Farm Insurance Will Drop 72,000 Homeowners, Apartment Polices
State Farm General Insurance Company announced on March 20 it will not renew more than 70,000 insurance policies covering homeowners and commerical apartment buildings in California.
State Farm Insurance Will Drop 72,000 Homeowners, Apartment Polices
April 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening USA Printing & Signs
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold for the grand opening of USA Printing and Signs on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m.
April 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening USA Printing & Signs
Mustangs Mens Vollyball Sweep Royals On the Road
The Master's University men's volleyball team took to the road and came away with a 3-set victory, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22, over the Hope International Royals in Fullerton.
Mustangs Mens Vollyball Sweep Royals On the Road
SCVNews.com