Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center

Beat the summer heat this year by heading to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Here, you’ll discover a range of programs tailored to the interests of Santa Clarita residents. Whether you’re a seasoned swimmer or just dipping your toes in the water, there are activities suitable for all ages and skill levels.

Are you looking to float for the first time or aiming to perfect your backstroke technique? The swim lessons at the Aquatic Center will help you improve your abilities. Instructors provide personalized guidance and support to help you reach your goals. If you are not looking for lessons and just want to enjoy the cool, crisp water, there are also recreational swim hours. The best part about recreational swimming is that it is not only offered at the Aquatic Center, but also at our other eight pools throughout the city. To see the list of our pools, along with their location and hours, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics. Once construction has been complete on the Valencia Community Center, residents will have access to the city’s first indoor pool, allowing you to enjoy the water year-round.

Alongside our basic swim lessons and recreational swim times, our aquatics programs also offer unique opportunities such as H2Oga, which provides a refreshing twist to traditional yoga by placing you on a paddleboard, balancing in the middle of the pool. It’s a great way to improve balance and flexibility while enjoying the serene surroundings of the Aquatic Center. If you are looking for something more competitive, check out the water polo class, which gives you the ability to learn, compete and have fun in a supportive environment.

With its diverse range of programming and welcoming atmosphere, the Aquatic Center is the ultimate destination for individuals and families to make a splash this season. So, dive in and discover all that the Aquatic Center offers by visiting SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

