Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
June 4
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Monday, May 27, 2024
Friday, May 24, 2024
Thursday, May 23, 2024
CBRE announces that construction has commenced on the Santa Clarita Commerce Center, a leading-edge industrial business park within the City of Santa Clarita. Developer, Covington Group, Inc., a privately held, Dallas based real estate development and investment company, named CBRE as the exclusive leasing and marketing agent for the project which broke ground on May 30.
The California Credit Union Foundation has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2024 College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students from Saugus High School in Saugus and West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch for their school and community activities.
The California Department of Water Resources has finalized its first comprehensive, Long-term Drought Plan for the State Water Project as part of an expanded effort to prepare for future droughts and extreme dry conditions.
The Samta Clarita Artists Assocation has announced the SCAA summer July Workshop. The Mindful Mixed Media & Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader will be held on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room.
Beat the summer heat this year by heading to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente,. Here, you’ll discover a range of programs tailored to the interests of Santa Clarita residents.
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced “Laughs for a Cause,” a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Soroptimist of Valencia. The philanthropic club was chartered in the Santa Clarita Valley in December of 1974.
There’s nothing quite like the sight of the Santa Clarita Valley during the spring season.
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is hosting a special webinar Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m., in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is operating a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Los Angeles County, offering in-person support until Wednesday, June 5.
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.
Get ready to light up the night at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of books this summer?
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 3 - Sunday, June 9.
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
DisclosureFest and Fade to Black will host the Mass Meditation Initiative on Summer Solstice weekend, Friday, June 21- Sunday, June 23 at Castaic Lake.
