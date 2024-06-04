header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 4
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center
| Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024

Ken StriplinBeat the summer heat this year by heading to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Here, you’ll discover a range of programs tailored to the interests of Santa Clarita residents. Whether you’re a seasoned swimmer or just dipping your toes in the water, there are activities suitable for all ages and skill levels.

Are you looking to float for the first time or aiming to perfect your backstroke technique? The swim lessons at the Aquatic Center will help you improve your abilities. Instructors provide personalized guidance and support to help you reach your goals. If you are not looking for lessons and just want to enjoy the cool, crisp water, there are also recreational swim hours. The best part about recreational swimming is that it is not only offered at the Aquatic Center, but also at our other eight pools throughout the city. To see the list of our pools, along with their location and hours, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics. Once construction has been complete on the Valencia Community Center, residents will have access to the city’s first indoor pool, allowing you to enjoy the water year-round.

Alongside our basic swim lessons and recreational swim times, our aquatics programs also offer unique opportunities such as H2Oga, which provides a refreshing twist to traditional yoga by placing you on a paddleboard, balancing in the middle of the pool. It’s a great way to improve balance and flexibility while enjoying the serene surroundings of the Aquatic Center. If you are looking for something more competitive, check out the water polo class, which gives you the ability to learn, compete and have fun in a supportive environment.

With its diverse range of programming and welcoming atmosphere, the Aquatic Center is the ultimate destination for individuals and families to make a splash this season. So, dive in and discover all that the Aquatic Center offers by visiting SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Santa Clarita Aquatic center
CBRE Announces Construction of Santa Clarita Commerce Center
CBRE announces that construction has commenced on the Santa Clarita Commerce Center, a leading-edge industrial business park within the City of Santa Clarita. Developer, Covington Group, Inc., a privately held, Dallas based real estate development and investment company, named CBRE as the exclusive leasing and marketing agent for the project which broke ground on May 30.
CBRE Announces Construction of Santa Clarita Commerce Center
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students
The California Credit Union Foundation has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2024 College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students from Saugus High School in Saugus and West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch for their school and community activities.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students
California Department of Water Resources Releases Long-term Drought Plan
The California Department of Water Resources has finalized its first comprehensive, Long-term Drought Plan for the State Water Project as part of an expanded effort to prepare for future droughts and extreme dry conditions.
California Department of Water Resources Releases Long-term Drought Plan
July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop
The Samta Clarita Artists Assocation has announced the SCAA summer July Workshop. The Mindful Mixed Media & Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader will be held on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room.
July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop
Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced “Laughs for a Cause,” a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Soroptimist of Valencia. The philanthropic club was chartered in the Santa Clarita Valley in December of 1974.
Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
