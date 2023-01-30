March 3: Family Promise Hosting Poker Tourney, Sip & Paint Fundraiser

Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center. Food, drinks, and mocktails are available from 6 p.m. and cards fly at 7 p.m. Registration is $100 per person and initial buy-in and add-ons are available.
Also, a Paint and Pinot event will run simultaneously for non-poker players. $25 entry includes a professional team of artists to provide step-by-step instructions to reproduce a pre-selected work of art while participants enjoy wine, beer, or mocktail beverages. Sessions are 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. -9 p.m. Register for the Paint and Pinot event at [here].
Note: See flyer below for more details.
Sponsorship opportunities include: $2,000 Title, $1,000 Food, Beer, and Wine, $750 Award, and $500 Table sponsors. Current $500 Poker table sponsors are Bank of Southern California, Dee Dee Jacobson, and Dr. Roché Vermaak and $500 Paint table sponsor is Cindy Marks – Forever. In-kind sponsors are Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Lussier Aesthetics, Marston’s, Out of the Box, SCV Connected, and Sober Cheetahs. The city of Santa Clarita is providing the venue. MVP Poker Tournament is providing the poker supplies and dealers.
It will be a fantastic evening with dinner, drinks, prizes, painting, and poker! All money raised from the “All In for Family Promise” event will go directly to provide services and support for local SCV families experiencing homelessness. For details, contact our event coordinator Kelly O’Keefe at (661) 433-8425 or by email at kelly@scvconnected.com
Family Promise has been in operation in the Santa Clarita Valley since 2011 and provides shelter in motels and their interim house, case management and support, and rental assistance to local children and their families experiencing homelessness.
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county’s business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the "Power of One" award at their inaugural Women's Leadership Breakfast held Friday, Jan. 27 at The California Club. Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.