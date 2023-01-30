header image

January 31
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
March 3: Family Promise Hosting Poker Tourney, Sip & Paint Fundraiser
| Monday, Jan 30, 2023

Family PromiseRegistration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center. Food, drinks, and mocktails are available from 6 p.m. and cards fly at 7 p.m. Registration is $100 per person and initial buy-in and add-ons are available.

Register for the poker event [here].

Also, a Paint and Pinot event will run simultaneously for non-poker players. $25 entry includes a professional team of artists to provide step-by-step instructions to reproduce a pre-selected work of art while participants enjoy wine, beer, or mocktail beverages. Sessions are 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. -9 p.m. Register for the Paint and Pinot event at [here].

Note: See flyer below for more details.

Sponsorship opportunities include: $2,000 Title, $1,000 Food, Beer, and Wine, $750 Award, and $500 Table sponsors. Current $500 Poker table sponsors are Bank of Southern California, Dee Dee Jacobson, and Dr. Roché Vermaak and $500 Paint table sponsor is Cindy Marks – Forever. In-kind sponsors are Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Lussier Aesthetics, Marston’s, Out of the Box, SCV Connected, and Sober Cheetahs. The city of Santa Clarita is providing the venue. MVP Poker Tournament is providing the poker supplies and dealers.

It will be a fantastic evening with dinner, drinks, prizes, painting, and poker! All money raised from the “All In for Family Promise” event will go directly to provide services and support for local SCV families experiencing homelessness. For details, contact our event coordinator Kelly O’Keefe at (661) 433-8425 or by email at kelly@scvconnected.com

Visit Family Promise at https://www.familypromisescv.org/.

Family Promise has been in operation in the Santa Clarita Valley since 2011 and provides shelter in motels and their interim house, case management and support, and rental assistance to local children and their families experiencing homelessness.

Family Promise
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers
Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference.
School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers
Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues
Mission Valley Bank Announces Record Loan Growth, Cash Dividend
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Mission Valley Bank Announces Record Loan Growth, Cash Dividend
‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 5.
‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
CSUN, Law Enforcement Partner to Produce Fentanyl PSA
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
CSUN, Law Enforcement Partner to Produce Fentanyl PSA
Feb. 4: Pedro Roman Memorial Blood Drive
In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Feb. 4: Pedro Roman Memorial Blood Drive
March 3: Family Promise Hosting Poker Tourney, Sip & Paint Fundraiser
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
March 3: Family Promise Hosting Poker Tourney, Sip & Paint Fundraiser
Feb. 1: Hart Board Scheduled to Discuss Proposed Teacher Pay Increase
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: Hart Board Scheduled to Discuss Proposed Teacher Pay Increase
Sulphur Springs, Hart Districts Hosting Many Families One Community Event
Sulphur Springs Union School District will host the annual Many Families, One Community Event on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Sulphur Springs, Hart Districts Hosting Many Families One Community Event
L.A. County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program
Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county’s business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.
L.A. County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program
Jan. 31: SUSD Board Slated to Discuss Future Enrollment Projections
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 31: SUSD Board Slated to Discuss Future Enrollment Projections
Feb. 14: Local Barbershop Quartet to Deliver Singing Valentines
The Santa Clarita Valley Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus will return on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, to deliver singing valentines after being unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feb. 14: Local Barbershop Quartet to Deliver Singing Valentines
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Thursday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Recent Rainfall Prompts Ocean Water Advisory for All L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Recent Rainfall Prompts Ocean Water Advisory for All L.A. County Beaches
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements
The California Transportation Commission allocated over $988 million Friday to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
Educational Videos Unveiled at Placerita Nature Center
Three new educational videos greet visitors to the Placerita Nature Center to help them understand what they're seeing along the trails.
Educational Videos Unveiled at Placerita Nature Center
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,123 new cases countywide and 29 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge
Teams from the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and loanDepot competed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge.
L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge
Barger Tapped by Friends of the Children L.A. for ‘Power of One’ Award
Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the "Power of One" award at their inaugural Women's Leadership Breakfast held Friday, Jan. 27 at The California Club. Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
Barger Tapped by Friends of the Children L.A. for ‘Power of One’ Award
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces 2023 Board
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its new Board of Directors for 2023.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces 2023 Board
