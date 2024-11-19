Family Promise of SCV Opens Resource Center

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley opened its new resource center, Williams Hope House in Newhall on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.

The space will bring needed wraparound services and shelter to families experiencing homelessness in the SCV as they get back on their feet.

Fifth District Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented Family Promise with a check for $500,000.

“The city of Santa Clarita matched the county donation with a $500,000 check to continue the compassionate, effective work Family Promise is doing in the SCV for children and parents in need,” said Barger.

