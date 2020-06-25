FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork

The public is invited to attend Laurie Morgan’s solo art show at FastFrame Valencia throughout the month of August 2020, Monday-Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The exhibit includes a selection of paintings from her travels and garden, showcasing landscapes, florals and architecture.
“I get a thrill rendering on canvas the sights I see in my travels around the world,” said Morgan. “I’m intrigued by historic architecture and most of my work contains part of a house, castle, cottage, cabin, barn or other structure. I love the history behind the buildings and ruins, and try to convey their stories… I’m also fascinated by man’s use of natural substances such as stone, brick, wood and often add these to my work as well. Equally I love flowers and gardens and try to include them wherever I can. I often use my own garden for inspiration for many of my floral paintings.”
An award-winning local artist since 1988, Morgan is a member and past-president of Santa Clarita Artists Association and teaches art classes through ARTree. Morgan’s art has been exhibited at the SCAA Gallery of Santa Clarita, La Galeria Gitana in San Fernando, Santa Paula Arts Association Gallery, The Lonny Chapman Theatre in Noho, JET Studios in Noho, the Canyon Theatre Guild, The Main in Old Town Newhall, Fast Frame Valencia, The Valley Fair, and other art fairs and shows throughout L.A. County.
Her original paintings and prints reside in homes and businesses all over the world. Her complete collection may be viewed at www.lauriemorgan.biz.
Fastframe is located at 24204 Valencia Blvd. in Valencia, next to Kohls.
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will hold a rally at Heritage Park in Valencia on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10 a.m., to address patient safety issues at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the newest addition to its Current Affairs Forum series with a special update from our state officials, including Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis and State Treasurer, Fiona Ma.
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday adopted a $219.7 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — a $6.2 million decrease from the previous year — as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders reached an agreement on Monday on an amended state budget for 2020-21 which prevents cuts to apportionments and categorical programs for California community colleges.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,260 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 11 more cases than Tuesday.
The registration website for COVID-19 testing at the Los Angeles city- and county-supported sites is showing all available appointments this week are full, but more appointments were due to open Wednesday afternoon.
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at crisis response drew mixed reviews at Tuesday’s meeting, while supervisors delayed a vote aimed at changing use-of-force policy for police agencies.
California is a technologically rich state. During this pandemic, we should retool industry and manufacture masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, cleaning bactericides and all PPEs. Even for people who are bedridden and paralyzed, we can develop techology to allow them to live independently at home.
In light of budget scares due to state funding being impacted by COVID-19, the William S. Hart Union High School District approved 22 “reduction in force” notices, or RIFs, for district classified staff during a special Wednesday morning meeting.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to initiate Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) teams to provide critical treatment interventions and resources to people experiencing homelessness who have a mental illness.
College of the Canyons sophomore point guard Jordan Nash is returning to his home state of Nebraska to continue his collegiate journey at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), becoming the second Cougars player in as many days to sign with a four-year program.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.