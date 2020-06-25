FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork

The public is invited to attend Laurie Morgan’s solo art show at FastFrame Valencia throughout the month of August 2020, Monday-Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The exhibit includes a selection of paintings from her travels and garden, showcasing landscapes, florals and architecture.

“I get a thrill rendering on canvas the sights I see in my travels around the world,” said Morgan. “I’m intrigued by historic architecture and most of my work contains part of a house, castle, cottage, cabin, barn or other structure. I love the history behind the buildings and ruins, and try to convey their stories… I’m also fascinated by man’s use of natural substances such as stone, brick, wood and often add these to my work as well. Equally I love flowers and gardens and try to include them wherever I can. I often use my own garden for inspiration for many of my floral paintings.”

An award-winning local artist since 1988, Morgan is a member and past-president of Santa Clarita Artists Association and teaches art classes through ARTree. Morgan’s art has been exhibited at the SCAA Gallery of Santa Clarita, La Galeria Gitana in San Fernando, Santa Paula Arts Association Gallery, The Lonny Chapman Theatre in Noho, JET Studios in Noho, the Canyon Theatre Guild, The Main in Old Town Newhall, Fast Frame Valencia, The Valley Fair, and other art fairs and shows throughout L.A. County.

Her original paintings and prints reside in homes and businesses all over the world. Her complete collection may be viewed at www.lauriemorgan.biz.

Fastframe is located at 24204 Valencia Blvd. in Valencia, next to Kohls.

For more information, contact valenciafastframe@att.net or visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.