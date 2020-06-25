[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 25
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork
| Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
Marina Grande

The public is invited to attend Laurie Morgan’s solo art show at FastFrame Valencia throughout the month of August 2020, Monday-Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The exhibit includes a selection of paintings from her travels and garden, showcasing landscapes, florals and architecture.

“I get a thrill rendering on canvas the sights I see in my travels around the world,” said Morgan. “I’m intrigued by historic architecture and most of my work contains part of a house, castle, cottage, cabin, barn or other structure. I love the history behind the buildings and ruins, and try to convey their stories… I’m also fascinated by man’s use of natural substances such as stone, brick, wood and often add these to my work as well. Equally I love flowers and gardens and try to include them wherever I can. I often use my own garden for inspiration for many of my floral paintings.”

An award-winning local artist since 1988, Morgan is a member and past-president of Santa Clarita Artists Association and teaches art classes through ARTree. Morgan’s art has been exhibited at the SCAA Gallery of Santa Clarita, La Galeria Gitana in San Fernando, Santa Paula Arts Association Gallery, The Lonny Chapman Theatre in Noho, JET Studios in Noho, the Canyon Theatre Guild, The Main in Old Town Newhall, Fast Frame Valencia, The Valley Fair, and other art fairs and shows throughout L.A. County.

Her original paintings and prints reside in homes and businesses all over the world. Her complete collection may be viewed at www.lauriemorgan.biz.

Fastframe is located at 24204 Valencia Blvd. in Valencia, next to Kohls.

For more information, contact valenciafastframe@att.net or visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Wild Blackberries

Sorrento Charm
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork

FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork
Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
The public is invited to attend Laurie Morgan’s solo art show at FastFrame Valencia throughout the month of August 2020, Monday-Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction

Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 24th Annual Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign

SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign
Monday, Jun 22, 2020
Local delivery service WeGoSCV is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in a “Get $5, Give $5” online food ordering fundraiser through June 30.
FULL STORY...

Hart Museum Administrator Margi Bertram Retires

Hart Museum Administrator Margi Bertram Retires
Saturday, Jun 20, 2020
Longtime William S. Hart Museum administrator Margi Bertram retired Friday.
FULL STORY...

June 20: Henry Mayo Nurses to Rally for Patient Safety, PPE, Rehiring Nurses, Staff

June 20: Henry Mayo Nurses to Rally for Patient Safety, PPE, Rehiring Nurses, Staff
Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will hold a rally at Heritage Park in Valencia on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10 a.m., to address patient safety issues at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork
The public is invited to attend Laurie Morgan’s solo art show at FastFrame Valencia throughout the month of August 2020, Monday-Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork
July 17: SCV Chamber’s 2020 Virtual Sacramento Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the newest addition to its Current Affairs Forum series with a special update from our state officials, including Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis and State Treasurer, Fiona Ma.
July 17: SCV Chamber’s 2020 Virtual Sacramento Update
City Adopts $219.7M Budget; Grapples with $6.2M Shortfall
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday adopted a $219.7 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — a $6.2 million decrease from the previous year — as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
City Adopts $219.7M Budget; Grapples with $6.2M Shortfall
Telly’s Reopens at Skyline Ranch Plaza; More Businesses Set to Open
By 8:00 a.m., Telly’s Charburgers is already bustling with activity, as employees prepare for the day and begin filling early-morning orders.
Telly’s Reopens at Skyline Ranch Plaza; More Businesses Set to Open
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs
Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders reached an agreement on Monday on an amended state budget for 2020-21 which prevents cuts to apportionments and categorical programs for California community colleges.
Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,912 Total SCV Cases; 190K Cases Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,260 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 11 more cases than Tuesday.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,912 Total SCV Cases; 190K Cases Statewide
Newsom Warns Counties as California Sees Record Spike in COVID-19 Cases
Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday threatened to use “the power of the purse” to ensure local compliance with state mandates to curb a record spike in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Warns Counties as California Sees Record Spike in COVID-19 Cases
Returning to Work? Pets Can Suffer Separation Anxiety, Too
In her latest “Director’s Blog” entry, Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda offers information about pet separation anxiety.
Returning to Work? Pets Can Suffer Separation Anxiety, Too
L.A. City, County Dealing with High Demand for COVID-19 Testing
The registration website for COVID-19 testing at the Los Angeles city- and county-supported sites is showing all available appointments this week are full, but more appointments were due to open Wednesday afternoon.
L.A. City, County Dealing with High Demand for COVID-19 Testing
L.A. County Extends Evictions, Rent Hike Moratoria to July 31
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued an executive order Tuesday which extends an existing temporary evictions moratorium in parts of the county to July 31, 2020.
L.A. County Extends Evictions, Rent Hike Moratoria to July 31
L.A. County Voters to Track Wait Times for November Election
Los Angeles County announced Friday that new technology will help registered voters track wait times at the polls and that everyone will receive mail-in ballots this November.
L.A. County Voters to Track Wait Times for November Election
L.A. County Supervisors, Sheriff Argue Over Crisis Response, Delays
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at crisis response drew mixed reviews at Tuesday’s meeting, while supervisors delayed a vote aimed at changing use-of-force policy for police agencies.
L.A. County Supervisors, Sheriff Argue Over Crisis Response, Delays
Techno State | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California is a technologically rich state. During this pandemic, we should retool industry and manufacture masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, cleaning bactericides and all PPEs. Even for people who are bedridden and paralyzed, we can develop techology to allow them to live independently at home.
Techno State | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hart District Lays Off 22 Classified Positions, Considers Model for Fall
In light of budget scares due to state funding being impacted by COVID-19, the William S. Hart Union High School District approved 22 “reduction in force” notices, or RIFs, for district classified staff during a special Wednesday morning meeting.
Hart District Lays Off 22 Classified Positions, Considers Model for Fall
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 88,262 Countywide Cases, 2,901 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 88,262 Countywide Cases, 2,901 Cases in SCV
June 24: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting, Wednesday, June 24, at 8:00 a.m.
June 24: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Supes Approve Pilot Project Enhancing Mental Health Support for Homeless
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to initiate Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) teams to provide critical treatment interventions and resources to people experiencing homelessness who have a mental illness.
Supes Approve Pilot Project Enhancing Mental Health Support for Homeless
June 24: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting Wednesday, June 24, with open session from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
June 24: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Business Meeting
COC Point Guard Jordan Nash Returning Home, Commits to Nebraska Wesleyan
College of the Canyons sophomore point guard Jordan Nash is returning to his home state of Nebraska to continue his collegiate journey at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), becoming the second Cougars player in as many days to sign with a four-year program.
COC Point Guard Jordan Nash Returning Home, Commits to Nebraska Wesleyan
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 24th Annual Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition.
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday a special Sacramento legislative update, "Bills, Ballots, & Business," presented by the California Chamber of Commerce.
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
%d bloggers like this: