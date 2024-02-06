Feb. 10: Daiso Grand Opening at The Plaza at Golden Valley

Daiso, the global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, has announced the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley store at The Plaza at Golden Valley in Canyon Country on Feb. 10.

“We are thrilled to open our store at The Plaza at Golden Valley,” said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. “This achievement reflects the dedication and support of our customers who have embraced Daiso’s unique concept and diverse product range. We are excited to provide an exceptional shopping experience to the vibrant Santa Clarita community and look forward to serving our customers with the utmost care and dedication.”

The new Daiso store at The Plaza at Golden Valley encompasses 7,700 square feet and promises to be a haven for shoppers seeking quality merchandise at affordable prices. With its extensive range of products spanning various categories, including Japanese inspired home decor, stationery, food and more, Daiso has become synonymous with accessible and innovative offerings.

“Santa Clarita based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region. We currently operate 121 units in seven states with more states opening in 2024,” said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA.

On both Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11, the first 100 customers to shop at The Plaza at Golden Valley location and make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a free goodie bag and a plushie. These special offerings are Daiso’s way of expressing gratitude to its loyal customers and welcoming new shoppers to the Daiso community.

Daiso invites customers to join in the celebration. The Plaza at Golden Valley Daiso, at 19269 Golden Valley Road, is anchored by neighboring tenant Kohl’s and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005. The Daiso U.S. headquarters is located in Anaheim.

