Feb. 12: SCVEDC Hosts Canadian Trade Mission at COC

In collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host a luncheon featuring a group of nine Canadian energy companies, Wednesday, February 12 from 1-3 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

College of the Canyons is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, UCEN 258, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Local companies are invited to learn about innovative energy solutions that can support and strengthen businesses. Learn more about sustainable energy options and collaborative solutions that can ensure reliable power for the future of Santa Clarita’s economy.

RSVP by Monday, Feb. 10 to Lannice Renfro, lannicerenfro@scvedc.org.

