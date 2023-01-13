Feb. 18: JCI Santa Clarita Awards Installation, Sweetheart Ball

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

By Press Release

JCI Santa Clarita will be awarding JCI Members for their efforts in 2022 at the local chapter’s awards and installations Sweetheart Ball Saturday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m., at the Summit HOA Clubhouse in Santa Clarita.

All are welcome. Dress code should be dress to impress. The Jaycees will also be de-installing the 2022 board led by Alexander Hafizi and installing our new 2023 board led by Cindy Curtis. All the JCI Members will also be honored. Your ticket comes with one drink and dinner. Additional drink tickets can be purchased using Cash, Paypal or Venmo at the event.

The Summit Club House is located at 24600 Del Monte Drive, Santa Clarita, 91355.

Ticket pricing:

* JCI Members: $50 (includes food and 1 drink)

* Non-JCI Members: $60 (includes food and 1 drink)

Sponsorship Opportunities

$500 – Cupid Sponsor

Four tickets and your logo as a sponsor and an item in the swag bag. Logo posted on social media. Full page ad in the program.

$250 – Love Birds Sponsor

Two tickets and your logo as a sponsor and an item in the swag bag. Logo posted on social media. Half page ad in the program.

$100 – Single Awareness Sponsor

One ticket and your logo as a sponsor and an item in the swag bag. Logo posted on social media. Quarter page ad in the program.

Swag Bag

• If you have flyers or small gifts/swags you wish to include, please let us know.

Click [here] to get your tickets and sponsorship.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...