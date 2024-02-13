Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites SCV business professionals to an evening of productive networking, lively conversation and collaboration with fellow professionals and business owners to the Business After Hours networking mixer at Tommy’s Castaic, 31970 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

The mixer will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The SCV Chamber business after hours mixers regularly have 100+ business and community leaders attending. Whether you’re a business executive, seasoned entrepreneur, a startup owner, or a budding professional, the mixers are designed to empower you with the tools, resources and connections you need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

Don’t miss this opportunity to expand your horizons and take your professional connections to the next level.

Bring your business card to be entered in the raffle.

Cost: $15 for SCV Chamber members, $30 for nonmembers.

Regisiter at www.scvchamber.com/events/february-business-after-hours-mixer-at-tommys-castaic.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...