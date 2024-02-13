Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in our lives.
|
Calling all young media creators in Santa Clarita Valley! Don't miss the NextGen MediaMakers Festival!
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced he has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Darryl Louis Marshall. He is a 72 year-old male Black who was last contacted on Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. on the 27800 block of Solamint Road in Canyon Country.
|
California State University, Northridge invites the public to join some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders next month at the 39th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, scheduled to take place March 18-22 at the Anaheim Marriott.
|
For every student who has recieved a scholarship through College of the Canyons there is a story. There are numerous scholarships available to COC students thanks to the generousity of individuals and businesses as well as the efforts of scholarship fundraisers.
|
Cajun's Aviation Dream Fundraiser will host a day of flight on Saturday, April 6 at the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula, 800 E. Santa Maria St., #E Santa Paula, Ca 93060, the home air field of fallen 2018 USAF Thunderbird Pilot #4, Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno.
|
The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will be held Saturday, April 27 in the outdoor courtyard of the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites SCV business professionals to an evening of productive networking, lively conversation and collaboration with fellow professionals and business owners to the Business After Hours networking mixer at Tommy's Castaic
|
1999
- SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story
]
|
The Master's University track and field teams took on top competition at the Sunshine Invitational in Santa Barbara Saturday.
|
College of the Canyons hosted a pair of matches on Saturday, picking up a win over San Diego City College in the morning session before having its six-match win streak halted by American River College during the afternoon affair.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 13, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
|
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its highly anticipated VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024
|
Transport yourself to the early days of silent cinema and explore some of the most iconic movies ever created at the 2024 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
|
In response to the Department of Education’s delay in releasing FAFSA information to universities, California State University, Northridge has extended the Intent to Enroll deadline from May 1 to June 1.
|
College of the Canyons standout Motoko Shimoji, who helped the Lady Cougars win the 3C2A State Championship last fall, will continue her career at California State University, Fresno after committing to the Bulldogs program.
|
The American Red Cross urges Santa Clarita donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply for the month of February.
|
Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a motion introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that brings heightened attention and focus on transitional age youth and seniors experiencing homelessness in the County.
|
Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love and affection, has traditionally been marked by gestures of thoughtful gifts and romantic dining experiences.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 12 - Sunday, Feb. 18.
|
The California Arts Council announced the recipients of the Individual Artist Fellowship grant awards in December. Among the 35 selected artists is Swapan Chaudhuri, longtime faculty in the Herb Alpert School of Music at the California Institute of the Arts.
|
Thirteen months after his very simple and childlike idea to take two soccer balls to Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ismachiah Oduwole, a Santa Clarita ninth-grader, began to show the world a fresh and fun approach to the climate and sustainability awareness campaign about our planet.
