Feb. 21: Visiting UK Band Performs at Valencia High

The Northampton School for Boys Big Band and Folk Ensemble Tour Concert will perform a free concert Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Valencia High School Theater, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The Northampton School for Boys Big Band and Folk Ensemble, along with their sister co-ed school from the United Kingdom, are on a 2024 Los Angeles tour. Next stop is Valencia High School. You don’t want to miss this concert by an award winning musical group from England performing a set of big band and jazz music.

Hosted by the Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard.

The concert is free! Parking is free. Everyone is welcome.

For more information visit https://prideofthevikings.org.

