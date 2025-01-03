Feb. 23: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR

The members of the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield Valencia Town Center will present the 15th annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K and Mini Madness 1K, benefiting Students Off And Running of Santa Clarita 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 23 at Valencia Town Center in Valencia, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

SOAR provides a fully supported Los Angeles Marathon training experience to Santa Clarita Valley high school youth ages 14-18 at no cost to participants or their families, and is an Official Featured Charity of the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon.

Mardi Gras Madness is a premier family fun run/walk centered in the heart of the Santa Clarita Valley. The event offers participants a scenic 5K/10K USATF certified circuit course, chip timing, custom marathon quality finishers medal, tech T, health and fitness expo, beer garden, food, costume contest, games and giveaways, silent auction, celebrity hosting and live entertainment. Mardi Gras Madness is open to strutters, strollers, and K9 participants as well.

Early bib and packet pickup will be available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in the Canyon Club courtyard just inside the rear entrance at Valencia Town Center in Valencia close to H&M. Valid ID is required. ​No exceptions will be granted. Unfortunately, due to overwhelming demand, onsite registration cannot be guaranteed for 2025.

Race Day Timeline

6:30 – 8 a.m. – Packet Pickup/Onsite Registration until sellout only. Credit card, cash, or check accepted.

7:25 a.m. – 1K Warm-Up

7:30 a.m. – 1K Run/Walk Start

7:55 a.m. – 5K/10K Warm-Up

8 a.m. – 5K/10K Start

9:30 a.m. – Awards ceremony/Drawing Giveaways

For more information and to register visit Mardi Gras Madness.

