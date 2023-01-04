Feb. 23: SCV Chamber Centennial Celebration Awards, Installation

It’s the Celebration of the Century! A once in a century celebration in honor of Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce members who have supported the chamber through to its 100th anniversary.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the SCV Chamber will commemorate this historic milestone with a great celebration of chamber members and the thriving SCV business community.

Join the celebration for an evening of awards, food and cocktails. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Becki Robb, of Princess Cruises, will serve as the Centennial Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. Robb will lead the chamber as it enters its second century of existence.

She will be sworn in during the Centennial Awards + Installation.

Robb is the Senior Director, Special Events at Princess Cruises. In her role, she plans and executes special events, sales and marketing functions for Princess Cruises, including shipboard events, ship launches, new product initiatives and sales trade shows.

Sponsorships for the Centennial Awards + Installation are now available, email the SCV Chamber to find out more.

Tickets to the Centennial Celebration are $150 each, SCV Chamber members and nonmembers.

To register for the Centennial Celebration event, click here.

