Feb. 25: JCI Santa Clarita to Host ‘Strength Finders’ Training

JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization that teaches leadership development through civic engagement, will partner with a local Gallup-certified Strengths Coach and the College of the Canyons Center of Civic Engagement to offer a training workshop
on Tuesday, February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
JCI Santa Clarita member Jenny Ketchepaw, a VP of Talent Engagement in the banking industry and the certified Strengths Coach, will lead the Strength Finders workshop.
Anyone seeking to better themselves by amplifying their strengths is welcome to attend the training event, to be held at the Dianne Van Hook University Center on COC’s Valencia campus (pictured at top).
Everyone has natural talents of their own, and everyone has their own unique set of gifts. Each and every person has a variety of strengths that enable them to compete and to offer tremendous value to their community, workplaces, and beyond. Through the Clifton Strengths assessment, people can identify their core group of strengths and abilities after responding to a 177-question survey.
The assessment, upon completion, generates personalized reports and resources that act as tools to allow participants to unlock and maximize their true potential.
How does a person make sense of their personal assessment results? That’s where Ketchepaw comes into the picture. She has been working in the financial industry for 22 years, serving in various leadership capacities.
In her day job, Ketchpaw manages a bank’s engagement, training and leadership development initiatives. This includes molding and supervising an extensive leadership development training program, corporate culture and employee engagement.
At the Strength Finders workshop, after attendees receive the results of their assessment, Ketchpaw will guide them in analyzing and reviewing their results to help them capitalize on their natural talents. By learning what one’s strengths are and how to maximize them, individuals will be better prepared to succeed in their careers and personal lives.
To register for the Strength Finders workshop, sign up through the Eventbrite website or app.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Marc A. Lucio as Captain of the Transit Services Bureau, the agency tasked with providing police services to Metro buses, trains and properties throughout the county.
Producers have set the talent lineup for “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the official pre-show for the 92nd Academy Awards,
to begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST on ABC leading up to the Oscars telecast starting at 5 p.m.
Ten people onboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus in the first phase of health screening of all guests and crew by the Japanese Ministry of Health, the Valencia, California-based cruise line reported in an updated news release Wednesday.
Kristina Anne De Mora, a Canyon Country woman reported missing and last seen Jan. 19, has been found safe, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.
SCV Water will kick off construction on its water treatment facility adjacent to the William S. Hart Baseball/Softball league this month. When complete, the $6 million project will restore use of a substantial portion of the ground water that has been impacted due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals.
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Tuesday to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender.
When the call went out that a liquor store owner had fatally shot a suspected robber on Sunday, the news traveled fast, not only to law enforcement, but also to other liquor store employees in the surrounding neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.
