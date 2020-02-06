Feb. 25: JCI Santa Clarita to Host ‘Strength Finders’ Training

JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization that teaches leadership development through civic engagement, will partner with a local Gallup-certified Strengths Coach and the College of the Canyons Center of Civic Engagement to offer a training workshop

on Tuesday, February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

JCI Santa Clarita member Jenny Ketchepaw, a VP of Talent Engagement in the banking industry and the certified Strengths Coach, will lead the Strength Finders workshop.

Anyone seeking to better themselves by amplifying their strengths is welcome to attend the training event, to be held at the Dianne Van Hook University Center on COC’s Valencia campus (pictured at top).

Everyone has natural talents of their own, and everyone has their own unique set of gifts. Each and every person has a variety of strengths that enable them to compete and to offer tremendous value to their community, workplaces, and beyond. Through the Clifton Strengths assessment, people can identify their core group of strengths and abilities after responding to a 177-question survey.

The assessment, upon completion, generates personalized reports and resources that act as tools to allow participants to unlock and maximize their true potential.

How does a person make sense of their personal assessment results? That’s where Ketchepaw comes into the picture. She has been working in the financial industry for 22 years, serving in various leadership capacities.

In her day job, Ketchpaw manages a bank’s engagement, training and leadership development initiatives. This includes molding and supervising an extensive leadership development training program, corporate culture and employee engagement.

At the Strength Finders workshop, after attendees receive the results of their assessment, Ketchpaw will guide them in analyzing and reviewing their results to help them capitalize on their natural talents. By learning what one’s strengths are and how to maximize them, individuals will be better prepared to succeed in their careers and personal lives.

To register for the Strength Finders workshop, sign up through the Eventbrite website or app.

For additional information, visit www.bit.ly/StrengthFindersTrainingFeb2020.