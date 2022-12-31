Feb. 26: Soup for the Soul Benefits Bridge to Home

Soup for the Soul celebrates 25 years of Bridge to Home’s mission of help, hope and change. The live fundraising event will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Tickets are $150 each. Click here for tickets.

Sponsorships are being sought. Sponsorships are available from #1,000 to $25,000.

Sponsors may register now by clicking here.

Bridge to Home is a 501c3 California nonprofit organization that serves people who are vulnerable to homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley. Funds raised through this event support the year round shelter and programs and services that lift people out of homelessness and into housing. Your donation may be tax deductible.

For more information visit Bridge to Home.

