June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Stengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country

The city of Santa Clarita presents “Character Strengths,” an art exhibition by Deitra Charles. This collection of expressive paintings explores themes of family, community and peace. It will be on display from June 13 to Sept. 11, at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

A Los Angeles native, Charles became interested in art at a young age. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola Marymount University and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Claremont Graduate University. Charles is inspired by nature, harmony and her love of family and relationships. She strives to evoke a sense of peace and calm from her work. “Character Strengths” represents what it means to be our best selves and the resulting, positive impact on others.

For inquiries and to purchase artwork, please contact the artist directly. Delivery will be arranged after the show ends on Sept. 11. For information visit www.deitracharles.com or email deitra.charles@gmail.com.

For more information on art in Santa Clarita visit SantaClartiaArts.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...