Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop

Zonta of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a virtual business workshop, “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?”, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Attendees will learn how to build a quick and dirty business plan, and develop a brand identity. They will also learn about e-commerce and e-mail platforms, how to keep customers engaged on social media and will be provided tools to execute required market research.
If you would like to register for this event, email LifeForward@SCVZonta.org; you will receive a registration form followed by an invitation to the workshop.
Alex Hollywood and Israel Serna, our Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Los Angeles Network Representatives, will present the workshop. Alex has created successful marketing and branding tactics, and has experience at technology companies such as Oracle, Constant Contact and Trustpilot. Israel has 15 years of experience in digital marketing roles and has organized and presented to hundreds of industry conferences about marketing strategies.
Zonta offers these free Lifeforward workshops to women. However, everyone is welcome to attend. These workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be!
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced March 16 as this year's scholarship application deadline for student artists in the Santa Clarita Valley. The scholarships are available to all high school senior art students in the SCV.
Jessica Delazari, a recent College of the Canyons graduate and one of many local single mothers, found herself crying on the floor, sick with COVID-19 knowing she could not take care of her two young daughters as best as she could.
Jessika Grewe Glover’s career as a writer started with scribbling ideas on napkins, and through persistence and perseverance, she’s becoming a published author who’s ready to share the lessons of her experience with others who have similar aspirations.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced March 16 as this year's scholarship application deadline for student artists in the Santa Clarita Valley. The scholarships are available to all high school senior art students in the SCV.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau served a search warrant on a suspected illegal puppy mill in Acton on Tuesday, and also found numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.
Santa Clarita Valley restaurants and other food-service providers will soon be required to ask residents if they’d like disposable food-ware with their orders after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion during Tuesday’s regular meeting aimed at reducing waste.
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Kumasi J. Barnett to accompany his solo virtual exhibition “Kumasi J. Barnett: The Amazing Black-Man and Other American Stories,” at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing Special Board Study Session (Brown Act), from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, followed immediately by its regular business meeting at 5:00 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 227 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 3,353 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 24,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) released an in-depth report Tuesday on the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the most viable pathways for recovery for the County’s industries, workers, and communities.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.