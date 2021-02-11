header image

February 11
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
| Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Zonta LifeForward

Zonta of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a virtual business workshop, “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?”, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Attendees will learn how to build a quick and dirty business plan, and develop a brand identity. They will also learn about e-commerce and e-mail platforms, how to keep customers engaged on social media and will be provided tools to execute required market research.

If you would like to register for this event, email LifeForward@SCVZonta.org; you will receive a registration form followed by an invitation to the workshop.

Alex Hollywood and Israel Serna, our Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Los Angeles Network Representatives, will present the workshop. Alex has created successful marketing and branding tactics, and has experience at technology companies such as Oracle, Constant Contact and Trustpilot. Israel has 15 years of experience in digital marketing roles and has organized and presented to hundreds of industry conferences about marketing strategies.

Zonta offers these free Lifeforward workshops to women. However, everyone is welcome to attend. These workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be!

For more information about our upcoming Lifeforward workshops, visit www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward/.

LifeForward Workshop
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
Zonta of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a virtual business workshop, “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?”, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
Santa Clarita Transit is excited to welcome back a new and improved GO! Santa Clarita transit service.
GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
Santa Clarita Valley community members rallied Wednesday for a blood drive held in remembrance of Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren, who lost his battle with cancer in December.
Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
SCAA Announces Scholarship Deadlines for Student Artists
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced March 16 as this year's scholarship application deadline for student artists in the Santa Clarita Valley. The scholarships are available to all high school senior art students in the SCV.
SCAA Announces Scholarship Deadlines for Student Artists
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 141 new deaths and 3,434 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 129th death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle 'Chop Shop'
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau served a search warrant on a suspected illegal puppy mill in Acton on Tuesday, and also found numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’
Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced talent participating in the Academy's second annual Global Movie Day, to be held on Saturday, February 13.
Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13
LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday launched the first-of-its-kind "Wage Theft Task Force" to protect undocumented and documented workers in the county.
LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force
Feb. 18: COC to Present 'Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza'
College of the Canyons will proudly welcome American photojournalist and best-selling author Pete Souza to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
The 2021 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival due to be held at William S. Hart Park in April was postponed on Wednesday by city of Santa Clarita officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions
Santa Clarita Valley restaurants and other food-service providers will soon be required to ask residents if they’d like disposable food-ware with their orders after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion during Tuesday’s regular meeting aimed at reducing waste.
Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions
District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Feb. 25: COC's Virtual Public Artist Talk Featuring Kumasi J. Barnett
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Kumasi J. Barnett to accompany his solo virtual exhibition “Kumasi J. Barnett: The Amazing Black-Man and Other American Stories,” at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Feb. 25: COC’s Virtual Public Artist Talk Featuring Kumasi J. Barnett
Local Businesses, Residents Encouraged to Take Part in City's New Foodie Friday
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to support locally-owned restaurants throughout its community.
Local Businesses, Residents Encouraged to Take Part in City’s New Foodie Friday
Feb. 10: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Special Study Session, Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing Special Board Study Session (Brown Act), from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, followed immediately by its regular business meeting at 5:00 p.m.
Feb. 10: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Special Study Session, Business Meeting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Two More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Confirms Additional Variant Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 227 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 3,353 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 24,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Two More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Confirms Additional Variant Cases
Feb. 11: Virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Mayor Bill Miranda
The Latino Business Alliance invites you to a virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Santa Clarita's first Latino Mayor, Bill Miranda, Thursday, Feb. 11, from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Feb. 11: Virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Mayor Bill Miranda
District Study Session Takes In-Depth Look at Hart High Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
District Study Session Takes In-Depth Look at Hart High Mascot
Report Shows L.A. County's Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) released an in-depth report Tuesday on the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the most viable pathways for recovery for the County’s industries, workers, and communities. 
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday morning.
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
