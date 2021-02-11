Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop

Zonta of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a virtual business workshop, “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?”, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Attendees will learn how to build a quick and dirty business plan, and develop a brand identity. They will also learn about e-commerce and e-mail platforms, how to keep customers engaged on social media and will be provided tools to execute required market research.

If you would like to register for this event, email LifeForward@SCVZonta.org; you will receive a registration form followed by an invitation to the workshop.

Alex Hollywood and Israel Serna, our Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Los Angeles Network Representatives, will present the workshop. Alex has created successful marketing and branding tactics, and has experience at technology companies such as Oracle, Constant Contact and Trustpilot. Israel has 15 years of experience in digital marketing roles and has organized and presented to hundreds of industry conferences about marketing strategies.

Zonta offers these free Lifeforward workshops to women. However, everyone is welcome to attend. These workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be!

For more information about our upcoming Lifeforward workshops, visit www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward/.

