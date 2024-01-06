Feb 8: Grand Opening Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce grand opening ceremony for Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Stevenson Ranch will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is a franchise with stores throughout Southern California.

Handel’s was born in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio when Alice Handel made ice cream using fresh fruit from her backyard garden and her own personal recipes.

Her ice cream quickly became a neighborhood favorite. Handel’s upholds the traditions Alice started from making each batch of ice cream fresh daily to using her original methods and recipes, Handel’s is still sharing homemade ice cream and serving the community.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

25880 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

