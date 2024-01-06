header image

January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Feb 8: Grand Opening Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
| Friday, Jan 5, 2024
grand opening

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce grand opening ceremony for Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Stevenson Ranch will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is a franchise with stores throughout Southern California.

Handel’s was born in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio when Alice Handel made ice cream using fresh fruit from her backyard garden and her own personal recipes.

Her ice cream quickly became a neighborhood favorite. Handel’s upholds the traditions Alice started from making each batch of ice cream fresh daily to using her original methods and recipes, Handel’s is still sharing homemade ice cream and serving the community.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

25880 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381
01-05-2024 Jan. 10: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
01-05-2024 Feb 8: Grand Opening Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
01-05-2024 VIA Seeks Hosts for After Five Networking Mixers
01-03-2024 Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
01-03-2024 Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
One Couple Will Win a Princess Cruises Honeymoon at The Big I Do
Are you engaged or looking to pop the question? The time is now as the city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do returns on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. This unique wedding experience sees multiple couples getting married at the same time, followed by a lavish wedding reception.
One Couple Will Win a Princess Cruises Honeymoon at The Big I Do
Jan. 10: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
Start the year on a great note at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance’s Café con Leche. Enjoy coffee and the traditional king’s cake and meet with other Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs.
Jan. 10: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
LASD Awarded $26,400 Grant to Improve Crime Laboratory Analysis
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Scientific Services Bureau is committed to improving its analysis time for evidentiary samples submitted for alcohol testing to meet court deadlines as well as analysis timeframes imposed on the laboratory by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
LASD Awarded $26,400 Grant to Improve Crime Laboratory Analysis
Jun 9: Saugus Union Considers Library Honor for Dominic Blackwell
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 9, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.
Jun 9: Saugus Union Considers Library Honor for Dominic Blackwell
Jan. 9: Newhall Board Meets on Advertising Campaign, Developer Fees
The Newhall School District will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 followed by the public open session at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 9: Newhall Board Meets on Advertising Campaign, Developer Fees
Feb. 3: Cultural Community Showcase
The Raising the Curtain Foundation, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita Public Library, will present the second annual Cultural Community Showcase in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 3: Cultural Community Showcase
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Happy 2024! With a new year comes the opportunity to approach our goals with renewed excitement and commitment.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Jan. 20-Feb. 24: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On’ at CTG
The jukebox musical "The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On!" will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild Saturday, Jan. 20 and run through Feb. 24.
Jan. 20-Feb. 24: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On’ at CTG
Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to a sneak peek of the humorous and nostalgic tribute to "The Catskills."
Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’
Jan. 12: ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’ at First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
Jan. 12: ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’ at First Floor Gallery
TMU Opens GSAC with Convincing Win
The Master's University men's basketball team shot better than 60% from the field as they opened conference play with a 107-70 win over the Life Pacific Warriors in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Opens GSAC with Convincing Win
GSAC Opener is a Win for Lady Mustangs
Behind 21 points from senior Belle Hernandez, The Master's University women's basketball team opened conference play with a 76-53 win over the Life Pacific Warriors Thursday in The MacArthur Center.
GSAC Opener is a Win for Lady Mustangs
Jan. 9: City Council to Discuss SCVEDC Contract, Fill Commission Vacancy
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 9: City Council to Discuss SCVEDC Contract, Fill Commission Vacancy
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospital Admissions Reach Medium Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 263 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospital Admissions Reach Medium Level
Call for Artists: California Strawberry Festival
The deadline to submit an entry into the 38th Annual California Strawberry Festival Artwork Contest is Friday, Jan. 12. The winning artist will receive $2,000 and VIP tickets to the festival.
Call for Artists: California Strawberry Festival
‘Inside, a Shape’ Exhibit at Canyon Country Library
Santa Clarita Arts has unveiled a new exhibition at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, “Inside, a Shape,” featuring the artwork of interdisciplinary artist Sophia Wolfe.
‘Inside, a Shape’ Exhibit at Canyon Country Library
VIA Seeks Hosts for After Five Networking Mixers
The Valley Industry Association is currently looking for enthusiastic hosts for upcoming After Five Networking Mixer events.
VIA Seeks Hosts for After Five Networking Mixers
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
January 2024: This Month at TMU
The Master's University has released upcoming events for the month of January.
January 2024: This Month at TMU
CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
California Institute of the Arts alum Noah Lemelson (Critical Studies MFA 19) returned with his latest work, "The Lioness and the Rat Queen," the second novel in his steampunk-apocalyptic-noir trilogy.
CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park Monday, Jan. 15, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk
