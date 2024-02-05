header image

Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
| Monday, Feb 5, 2024

 

Finally Family Homes

California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, presents a Senate Certificate of Recognition to Christina Dronen, founder and executive director of Finally Family Homes.

California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize Finally Family Homes as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter, for their dedication to former foster youth and helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.

“Too many foster youth fall into homelessness when they age out of the system. They may be legal adults, but they deserve attention more than ever to guide them into adulthood successfully,” said Wilk. “Buying a home is already expensive enough in California. Finally Family Homes takes away that stress, helping former foster youth achieve the American Dream of homeownership and providing them with a solid foundation to live independently and thrive. It is my pleasure to recognize Finally Family Homes as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter. Congratulations!”

Based in Santa Clarita, Finally Family Homes is 501(c)3 nonprofit which partners with youth aging out of foster care to help them achieve lasting success in life. They work to:

 – Provide for their basic needs, including housing and food

– Empower them to build an economic foundation for self-sufficiency

– Create healthy relationships in a safe and caring community

Through its build-to-own Tiny House Ownership Program, the organization quickly builds quality tiny house while teaching the young adults they work job skills and a sense of agency.

California is home to the largest foster care population in the nation, with 50% of those aging out becoming homeless within a year or two.

In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 33,000 with at least 400 becoming homeless instantly upon aging out.

“We are deeply grateful for Senator Scott Wilk’s recognition of Finally Family Homes as the nonprofit of the quarter,” said Christina Dronen, founder and executive director. “This acknowledgment reflects the dedication and resilience of the foster youth who partner with us to overcome challenges and strive to reach their full potential. Their hard work and success inspire our team, volunteers, and partners to continue investing and making a meaningful impact on the young people we serve in Santa Clarita and beyond.”

Click [here] to learn more about Finally Family Homes.

###

California State Sen. Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. You can learn more about Scott by visiting his website.
