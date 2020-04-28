Fitucci Cabinets Holding Free Meal Event for Those Out of Work Due to COVID-19

Valencia’s Fitucci Custom Cabinets will be holding a free meal event for families and individuals who are out of work due to COVID-19.

The event will take place Saturday, May 2, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m, at Fitucci’s parking lot, located at 25322 Avenue Stanford, Valencia, 91355.

This will be a recurring event every Saturday for the next three or four weeks.

The In-N-Out truck will be providing the food. Individuals will place their food orders, which they can then bring home. Tables will not be provided.

Fitucci will also have staff on hand to make sure individuals are following social distancing measures.

For more information, contact Eric Fitucci at (818) 785-3535 Ext. 105.

For more information on Fitucci Custom Cabinets, visit https://fituccicabinets.com.