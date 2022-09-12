Flash Flood in Lake Hughes Prompts Rescue of Stranded Motorists

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, warning of a downpour of approximately 1 to 1.5 inches until about 9 p.m., and shortly after that rescue efforts were under way for motorists stranded by flooding north of Santa Clarita.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued an open letter to residents in the Castaic community to share her advocacy efforts so that state agencies expedite Interstate 5 repairs to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
The American Institute of Graphic Arts, the professional association for design now known as AIGA, has named California Institute of the Arts School of Art faculty Louise Sandhaus (Art BFA 1993, MFA 1994) one of three 2022 AIGA Medalists, honored for contributions to the field of design.
Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will show the mystical meta-musical, ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’ 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2022 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s home opener vs. Southwestern College free of charge.
No. 5 College of the Canyons football started its 2022 campaign in winning fashion, with the Cougars posting a 44-13 road victory at Antelope Valley College on Saturday, Sept. 3, behind three first quarter scores and a stout defensive performance that included three interceptions.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors has appointed Kenneth J. Petersen, P.E. to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Petersen, will fill the remaining term, representing Division 3 which will expire on Jan. 1, 2025.
