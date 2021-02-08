header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 8
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
| Monday, Feb 8, 2021
jason pierre-paul

Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.

Pierre-Paul continued his personal streak of eight straight playoff victories, while adding three tackles and a deflected pass to his Super Bowl LV stat line. The outside linebacker and edge rusher was a key part of the relentless pass rush that antagonized Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a reported 29 of 56 dropbacks.

JPP, as he has been referred to since breaking into the NFL in 2010 as a first-round draft pick, last hoisted the Lombardi trophy as a member of the Super Bowl XLVI Champion New York Giants team that defeated the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots 21-17 on Feb. 12, 2012.

On Sunday, Pierre-Paul shared the Super Bowl LV victory with Brady, who earned MVP honors in what was the Tampa Bay quarterback’s seventh championship.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2020, Pierre-Paul ended the regular season with 55 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He then added a pair of sacks during Tampa Bay’s road victory vs. Green Bay in the NFC Championship game.

Pierre-Paul’s long journey back to the Super Bowl was a popular storyline in the week’s leading up to Sunday’s big game, as the talented pass rusher has overcome seemingly insurmountable off-the-field adversities.

In 2015, an off-season fireworks accident resulted in Pierre-Paul having his right index finger amputated and limited him to just eight games. The following year he was forced out of the final portion of the season, and missed the Giants’ playoff game, after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

Pierre-Paul was traded to Tampa Bay prior to the start of the 2018 season and went on to register 12.5 sacks in his debut season with the Bucs. After the strong start to his stay in Tampa, Pierre-Paul suffered a neck fracture in a car accident which threatened his season and ultimately limited him to just eight games.

With Buccaneers’ victory on Sunday, Pierre-Paul becomes the first former Cougar to play in multiple Super Bowls.

JPP is also the second former Cougar to win multiple Super Bowl rings, joining COC offensive lineman Caylin Hauptmann (COC 2009) who was part of back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015.

Hauptmann was a member of the Seattle Seahawks team (practice squad) that defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2, 2014. The following year, he was a member of the New England Patriots team (practice squad) that defeated Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015.

Cornerback Justin Tryon (COC 2004-2005), a member of the college’s 2004 National Championship team, signed with the New York Giants on Oct. 4, 2011 and appeared in three games before injury forced him to be placed on season-ending injured reserve. However, Tryon received a championship ring as a member of Super Bowl XLVI Champion Giants.

Running back J.J. Arrington (COC 2002-2003) and defensive tackle Isaac Sopoaga (COC 1999-2000) are the other former Cougars to have played in a Super Bowl. Arrington was the first to do when he stepped onto the field vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII on Feb. 1, 2009. Sopoaga started for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII vs. Baltimore Ravens.

During his lone season at Canyons, Pierre-Paul (COC 2007) registered 49 total tackles, 14 sacks and 19 tackles for loss to go with two forced fumbles and an interception. Those numbers earned the freshman All-Western State Conference and All-American honors. Pierre-Paul played his final year of college at the University of South Florida, after a stop at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. He was then drafted by the NY Giants in 2010.

Stay up to date by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

— By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl

Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Monday, Feb 8, 2021
Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month

CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
California State University, Northridge plans to host multiple virtual Black History Month events to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Black community.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards

College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards
Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
The College of the Canyons Information Technology department will be recognized with two tech awards at the 2021 California Community College Chief Information Systems Officers Association Virtual Technology Summit on Thursday, Feb. 11 for their outstanding support in transitioning the college’s operations and instructional programs to a remote environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President

Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost

CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Fatalities Remain ‘Distressingly High’
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 93 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Fatalities Remain ‘Distressingly High’
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
‘Suffering in Silence’: Single Mothers Speak Out on Challenges Amid COVID
Jessica Delazari, a recent College of the Canyons graduate and one of many local single mothers, found herself crying on the floor, sick with COVID-19 knowing she could not take care of her two young daughters as best as she could.
‘Suffering in Silence’: Single Mothers Speak Out on Challenges Amid COVID
Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation
The William S. Hart Union High School District has convened a committee of district leaders to discuss a set of graduation activities around any potential COVID-19 guidelines from Los Angeles County.
Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation
Court Ruling: Gascón ‘Three Strikes’ Special Directives Unlawful
A Los Angeles County judge issued Monday a preliminary injunction against District Attorney George Gasón in a lawsuit brought forth by the union for county prosecutors, preventing him from abandoning California’s “Three Strikes” law.
Court Ruling: Gascón ‘Three Strikes’ Special Directives Unlawful
Yes I Can Adapts to Virtual World with Guest Speaker Sessions
Jessika Grewe Glover’s career as a writer started with scribbling ideas on napkins, and through persistence and perseverance, she’s becoming a published author who’s ready to share the lessons of her experience with others who have similar aspirations.
Yes I Can Adapts to Virtual World with Guest Speaker Sessions
SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition
As Super Bowl LV kicked off, residents across the Santa Clarita Valley waited in lines outside of restaurants to pick up their take-out orders to return home and watch the game.
SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Deaths Remain High; 24,541 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 226 new deaths and 4,761 new cases of COVID-19 countywide with 24,541 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health noted that despite a decline in hospitalizations, deaths may remain high for two more weeks.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Deaths Remain High; 24,541 Total SCV Cases
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse $2 billion in COVID-19-related funeral expenses for families. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a move that would help the county be ready for when California gets its fair share.
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Emotional words, tears of remembrance and purple glow sticks filled the air at the Pedro “Javi” Roman candlelight vigil on Thursday.
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Fifty years ago the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region sheltered 17,000 people and assisted 11,000 families following the catastrophic 1971 San Fernando earthquake (Sylmar earthquake). On this somber anniversary, the Red Cross urges Angelenos to take the necessary steps to prepare their households for the next Big One.
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
Work to build more than 90 single-family homes across a 19-acre site in Newhall is now underway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Super Bowl LV is Sunday, Feb. 7, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol over the Super Bowl weekend looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Warns of Another Surge; 24,410 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 239 new deaths and 5,028 new cases of COVID-19, with 24,410 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Warns of Another Surge; 24,410 Total SCV Cases
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Inheriting a mounting bureaucratic disaster that has floated lifelines to inmates but left newly jobless Californians broke, lawmakers on Thursday called for a reboot of the state’s Employment Development Department.
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
Depending on who you were and what your interests were in high school, seeing the track or a coach might bring joy or dread.
Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
California State University, Northridge plans to host multiple virtual Black History Month events to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Black community.
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is excited to announce its February 2021 lineup of “Drive-In” outdoor events.
SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup
92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose
Nearly 10 months after 92-year-old David Chalberg overcame COVID-19, he’s working to ensure he won’t have to do so twice.
92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose
%d bloggers like this: