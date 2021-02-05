header image

1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
| Friday, Feb 5, 2021
Super Bowl weekend

Super Bowl LV is Sunday, Feb. 7, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol over the Super Bowl weekend looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Whether it’s the commercials, halftime show or the game itself, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding everyone that we are all on the same team when it comes to being safe on Super Bowl Sunday.

“If you are watching the game at home and plan to have a drink or two, stay at home,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Have a family member who hasn’t been drinking go out on your behalf or have your food delivered.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that alcohol is not the only thing that impairs and may lead to a DUI.

Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana may affect your ability to drive safely.

Do your research and understand how a drug affects you before deciding whether or not you are OK to drive.

California’s public health guidance advises to limit mixing with people you don’t live with as much as possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Although many watch parties will be virtual this year, it’s important to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or simply stay at home for the night.

Funding for Super Bowl Sunday enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
