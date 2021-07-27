Former Saugus High Midfielder Lauren Park Signs with TMU

Lauren Park’s work ethic in midfield will seamlessly fit in with the Mustangs’ style of play.

“We’re excited to grab a local from Saugus High School in Lauren,” Master’s Head Coach Curtis Lewis said. “She is a hard-working midfielder who will give you 100% every moment she is on the field. She will fit in well with the work ethic of our team and the hard pressing that is required for our system.”

The defensive center midfielder, who can also line up as a center back or outside back, received All-Foothill League Honorable Mention honors as a senior.

“I hope to leave the team better than I found it,” Park said. “This entails working as hard as I can to be the best player that I can be on the field as well as being an encouragement to my teammates. I hope that through my playing that I will focus on glorifying God and thanking Him for giving me the ability to play soccer.”

The local product said she immediately felt welcomed and encouraged by her future teammates.

“All of the girls were working so hard and challenging their teammates while continuing to be encouraging,” Park said. “I am looking forward to playing on a team with other Christian girls and also gaining an education through a Christian lens. I am excited to learn more about the Bible and how I can better serve the Lord and the people around me.”

The honors scholar plans to major in liberal studies, as she pursues a career as an elementary school teacher.

