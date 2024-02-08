Former TMU Standout Stephanie Soares Signs WNBA Contract

Former Lady Mustang Stephanie Soares has signed a contract with the Dallas Wings of the WNBA to begin her professional career.

Soares was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2023 WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics and then traded to Dallas. She had to miss the past year recovering from a torn ACL.

“We were thrilled to acquire Stephanie through a draft night trade prior to last season and we are excited to see her in a Wings uniform following more than a year of hard work, rehab and training,” Wings president & CEO Greg Bibb said in a statement. “Stephanie brings a rare blend of size and athleticism to our front court and will be a great addition to our roster.”

The native of Brazil is currently playing with that country’s national team in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament with hopes to be in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Soares played at The Master’s from 2018 to 2022 where she was a three-time Fist-Team All-American and a two-time NAIA Player of the Year. She averaged 19.0 points per game with the Lady Mustangs, pulled down a program-best 1,308 rebounds in her career and added 450 blocks. She set several game and single-season program records, and is No. 1 in several all-time categories.

The 6-foot-6 center decided to transfer to Iowa State for her final year of collegiate eligibility, but was only able to compete in 13 games before suffering her knee injury. She averaged 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds with the Cyclones.

The Dallas Wings finished 4th among the 12 WNBA teams in 2023. The 2024 season gets underway on May 14, with the Wings having their season opener on May 15.

