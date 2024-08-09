header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 9
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth
| Friday, Aug 9, 2024
FYI Beach Day 1

Winding down the summer with a day of friendship, surf and sunshine, several dozen Santa Clarita Valley foster youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to non-profit Fostering Youth Independence, which gave the youth a chance to escape from the stresses of foster life.

Enjoying a day in the sun in Oxnard, the youth and chaperones feasted on subs and snacks, relaxed on the beach, played spikeball and volleyball, swam in the surf, participated in a sandcastle building competition and ended with dinner at Toppers in Oxnard Harbor.

“This was a wonderful day where new friendships were formed, and, importantly, the FYI network was strengthened,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “We aim to create a community of support for these youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster system without being adopted or reunited with their birth families.”

Olsen said the goal of the beach day was to build teamwork among the youth and increase their ability to trust others.

“The day also offered youth the opportunity to form stronger connections with other foster youth, establish a support system that is vital for their emotional and academic success and empower them to identify their strengths and build confidence,” she said.

Olsen said in addition to offering encouragement and support to the youth as they pursue a post-high school education, FYI hosts various social, networking and enrichment activities throughout the year.

“The lives of foster youth are full of challenges and we want to remove roadblocks to them becoming successful, independent adults,” she said. “And offering these youth a reprieve from the stresses of foster life was a key component of our beach day.” she said.

Olsen said one of the youths validated the specialness of the getaway, remarking to her coordinator that “I just want to close my eyes and remember this day!”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office donated the charter bus so the youth could ride to Oxnard in air-conditioned comfort, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints generously provided beach towels, games, sand toys and snacks and Firehouse Subs Creekside provided a substantial discount on lunch for the outing.

“We’re so thankful for the partners in our community who’ve chosen to support these vulnerable youth,” said Olsen.

FYI is the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting foster youth in the SCV. FYI addresses the serious challenges faced by these youth, which include not finishing high school or pursuing higher education, homelessness and incarceration. FYI offers SCV foster youth numerous resources to help overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain employment and become successful, independent adults.

FYI currently serves 76 transition age (16-25 years) foster youth and has supported 177 SCV youth since its inception in 2017.

More information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found at www.fyifosteryouth.org.

FYI Beach 2
SCVNews.com