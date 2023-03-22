Girl Scout Summer Camps Now Open For Enrollment.

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles has openings at its all-girl summer camps and are enrolling now for camps that take place June through August. Openings are at day camps in Inglewood and Claremont, and overnight camps in Frazier Park.

Campers do not have to be Girl Scouts to sign up (although joining GSGLA for $25 is required). Financial aid is available.

Day Camps at GSGLA’s Camp La Casita are for grades K-8 and take place June 19 to August 18. This beautiful and historic camp is nestled in the hillsides above Claremont. Adjacent to the Claremont Hills Wilderness Park, La Casita is home to fascinating native plants and animals, a place for campers to step away from the urban hustle and bustle and learn about the natural world and how humans can protect it.

In addition to theme activities for each week-long camp, campers ages K-6 enjoy traditional camp fun, including arts & crafts, songs, games, campcraft skills, hikes, service projects, water play, archery, and more—and, of course, friendships that will last long beyond summer. For more details and to register click the link. Before/after care is available.

Generations of Girl Scouts have cherished Camp Lakota; this classic overnight camp reopened last summer after a major renovation. Now Camp Lakota features award-winning A-frame cabin villages and dining hall. Located in the Tejon Pass, it features classic camp activities for the first-time as well as seasoned camper: horseback riding, swimming, zip lining, archery, low ropes, and friendships around the campfire.

Within a supportive, nurturing environment, campers are empowered and challenged to discover themselves. The extended time at overnight camp also allows for enhanced skill development in many activities. Campers return home with increased confidence and a sense of independence that helps them be more successful in school. Lakota offers organized camp activities for groups, families, and individual campers throughout the summer.

Transportation is provided via chartered bus from Girl Scouts’ Arcadia, Canoga Park, Inglewood, and Long Beach service centers. Family and group camp does not include transportation. Camps take place June 19 – August 10 for grades 1 – 12. For more details and to register click the link.

Specialty Day Camps at GSGLA’s Inglewood Innovation Center feature STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) activities.

Camp Make It, for grades K-3, takes place June 12-16. Campers discover how engineers use the Design Thinking Process to solve problems and take on three hands-on design challenges. Attendees brainstorm ways to solve problems, design prototypes, test them to see what does and doesn’t work, then improve their designs. For more details and to register click the link. Before/after care is available.

Camp Investigate, for grades 4 – 6, is June 19-23. Campers study forensics, uncover how to sharpen observation skills, communicate in code, practice the art of detection with fingerprinting and body language, and solve a mystery. Attendees use their investigative minds to take on the many roles of a special agent and try out the skills needed to make a great detective through fun and engaging experiments, activities, and games. For more details and to register click the link Before/after care is available.

About Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Camps and Outdoor Programming

For more than 100 years, Greater Los Angeles-area campers have discovered, explored, and strengthened their outdoor skills and commitment to environmental stewardship at Girl Scout camps. Guided by supportive adults and peers, they discover the wonders of nature, experience the thrill of adventure, and challenge themselves and one another to reach new heights. GSGLA’s outdoor programming features a variety of fun, challenging, and experiential activities that empower girls as they develop attitudes, skills, and behaviors essential to effective leadership in the outdoors, all in a girl-led environment.

