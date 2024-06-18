header image

June 18
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Graffiti Beautification Workday Volunteers Sought
| Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
graffiti_removal_day_2022_35_52125252584_o_(Large)

The Graffiti Beautification Workday city of Santa Clarita: Volunteer Engagement Program is seeking volunteers for Wednesday July 24 and Wednesday, July 31, 8-11 a.m.

Volunteers will assist city staff with painting and beautifying outdoor surfaces behind Saugus High School. Paint and tools will be provided.

Age: 13 and older. Volunteers 17 years and younger must be accompanied by a registered parent/guardian.

All volunteers, regardless of age, are required to sign up individually.

No group sign-ups, except for families.

Dress comfortably. Layering is best.

Wear clothes and closed-toe shoes that you do not mind getting dirty or getting paint on them.

Wear sunscreen and a hat.

Bring drinking water and snacks.

To sign up visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12638.

For more information on other volunteer opportunties with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits or the city of Santa Clarita visit https://santaclaritavolunteers.com.
ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp

ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Create a superhero identity at the ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp from July 22- July 26 at ARTree Community Arts Center, ARTree Studio 1 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
June 24: Needham Ranch Parkway Grand Opening

June 24: Needham Ranch Parkway Grand Opening
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of Needham Ranch Parkway on Monday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m.
The MAIN presents ‘Constellations’ by Nick Payne

The MAIN presents ‘Constellations’ by Nick Payne
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Nick Payne's "Constellations" will run June 27-30, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
June 19: Last Chance to Enter SCV Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee

June 19: Last Chance to Enter SCV Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has extended the deadline to enter the parade without a late fee to Wednesday, June 19. The committee is seeking entries from the commumity for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug 1: ARTree Botanical Drawing Workshop
The ARTree Community Arts Center will host a Botanical Drawing Workshop 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the center's Studio 2, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp
Create a superhero identity at the ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp from July 22- July 26 at ARTree Community Arts Center, ARTree Studio 1 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
June 24: Needham Ranch Parkway Grand Opening
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of Needham Ranch Parkway on Monday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m.
Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest update was issued at 4 p.m.
Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts
The MAIN presents ‘Constellations’ by Nick Payne
Nick Payne's "Constellations" will run June 27-30, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
June 19: Last Chance to Enter SCV Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has extended the deadline to enter the parade without a late fee to Wednesday, June 19. The committee is seeking entries from the commumity for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
July 13: ‘Select the Perfect Plants’ Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a free gardening workshop on Saturday, July 13 9-11 a.m. "Selecting the Perfect Plants for SCV Landscapes" workshop will elevate your landscaping game.
June 20: Summer Solstice Senses Block Party
Celebrate the longest day of the year at the Summer Solstice SENSE Block Party, Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Post Fire 24 Percent Contained CAL FIRE Reports
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,611 acres and is now 24% contained.
BREAKING NEWS: LASD Responds to Shooting Death on Lyons Avenue
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation on the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue, near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Newhall. The incident was reported on Monday, June 17, at approximately 7:35 p.m.
Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended
The Youth Concerto Competition sponsored by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is open to performers in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, and will result in a concert in October by the winning soloist performing live with the SCSO. 
Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 11 to Aug. 15, 2024.
Public Health Announces Rise in L.A. County Mpox Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents and health care providers about a concerning increase in mpox cases, with 10 new cases reported in Los Angeles County in the past two weeks up from an average of less than two cases per week during the preceding several weeks.
Construction Set to Begin for Bouquet Canyon Trail
Calling all bicyclists, runners, walkers and more! Central Park is about to get a brand-new trail!
COC Launching Bachelor’s Degree Program
College of the Canyons will launch its first bachelor’s degree program in January 2025.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 17 - Sunday, June 23.
UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Update: As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Post Fire has spread to 15,611 acres, with 20% containment, according to CAL FIRE.
Wilk Urges Emergency Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is strongly encouraging residents to prepare their households and families for wildfires, as numerous fires burned across Senate District 21 over the weekend.
June 27: SCV Chamber Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the full community to attend its highly-anticipated Business Expo on Thursday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
The Post Fire Continues March Toward Pyramid Lake
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE, reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 14,625 acres and is now 8% contained. The latest news was reported by CAL FIRE at 8:26 p.m. on sunday, June 16. The fire continues to move south towards Pyramid Lake.
SCVNews.com