Graffiti Beautification Workday Volunteers Sought

The Graffiti Beautification Workday city of Santa Clarita: Volunteer Engagement Program is seeking volunteers for Wednesday July 24 and Wednesday, July 31, 8-11 a.m.

Volunteers will assist city staff with painting and beautifying outdoor surfaces behind Saugus High School. Paint and tools will be provided.

Age: 13 and older. Volunteers 17 years and younger must be accompanied by a registered parent/guardian.

All volunteers, regardless of age, are required to sign up individually.

No group sign-ups, except for families.

Dress comfortably. Layering is best.

Wear clothes and closed-toe shoes that you do not mind getting dirty or getting paint on them.

Wear sunscreen and a hat.

Bring drinking water and snacks.

To sign up visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12638.

For more information on other volunteer opportunties with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits or the city of Santa Clarita visit https://santaclaritavolunteers.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...