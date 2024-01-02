Grand Central Collective to Offer Before, After School Care

Grand Central Collective, a Christian church in Newhall will offer licensed early drop off and after school care for all local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Registration is now open for students beginning in TK and older.

The school age program includes drop off as early as 6 a.m., transportation to your child’s school and pickup after school, parental pick up as late as 6 p.m., arts program, homework support, healthy afternoon snack, creative indoor and outdoor play and Christain staff in a secure facility.

For more information email info@grandcentralcollective.com or call (661) 625-0293.

To regisiter visit GrandCentralCollective.com/afterschool.

Grand Central Collective

23780 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...