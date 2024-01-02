header image

January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Grand Central Collective to Offer Before, After School Care
| Tuesday, Jan 2, 2024
Grand Central Collective

Grand Central Collective, a Christian church in Newhall will offer licensed early drop off and after school care for all local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Registration is now open for students beginning in TK and older.

The school age program includes drop off as early as 6 a.m., transportation to your child’s school and pickup after school, parental pick up as late as 6 p.m., arts program, homework support, healthy afternoon snack, creative indoor and outdoor play and Christain staff in a secure facility.

For more information email info@grandcentralcollective.com or call (661) 625-0293.

To regisiter visit GrandCentralCollective.com/afterschool.

Grand Central Collective

23780 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Christian child care
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
The Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer's held in October at Bridgeport Park raised nearly $173,000, exceeding the goal set for the event of $155,000. The fundraiser was held to benefit the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host the 2024 Update Santa Clarita luncheon with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year, Don Kimball and Jenny Ketchepaw have announced the annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Valencia.
Jan. 1-7: Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 1 - Sunday, Jan. 7.
Snow on California’s 2024 Wish List
The drive to the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains shouldn’t have been easy this week.
Schools Can Schedule Free Environmental Defenders Assembly
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is offering free "Environmental Defenders" school assemblies to elementary schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Jan. 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the SCV business community to start the new year off with a business networking mixer at Thermal Horizons Yoga and Wellness Center for the chamber’s first Business After Hours Mixer of 2024.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio
ARTree Community Arts Center's Flutterby Open Studio will be celebrating its seventh year in 2024.
CSUN Extends Win Streak to Six with Victory Over Long Beach State
California State University, Northridge men's basketball had five score in double figures as the Matadors won their sixth in a row with an 84-68 triumph at Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon at Walter Pyramid.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments
Tejon Ranch Conservancy looks back on the nonprofit's past accomplishments
Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 31, at approximately 4:31 a.m., on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive in  Santa Clarita.  
Cougars Fall in Tourney Championship to Mt. SAC 67-84
College of the Canyons played to an 83-80 victory over L.A. Trade Tech College on day one of the 33rd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic, before eventually falling in Friday's championship game to visiting Mt. San Antonio College 84-67 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage.
Lady Cougars Edge Out Palomar College 77-71
College of the Canyons pulled out a 77-71 home win over highly regarded Palomar College at the Cougar Cage on Friday, taking its third victory in the last four games and getting back over the .500 mark.
TMU Trounces Mount Royal 108-84 in Final Non-Conference Game
In the final game before conference play begins, three different Mustangs scored 20-or-more points as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated the Mount Royal Cougars 108-84 Friday at The MacArthur Center.
Federal Judge Sides with California in Open Carry Dispute
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A federal judge on Friday gave California Attorney General Rob Bonta a major win in an open carry case, granting the state’s request for summary judgment.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Water Advisory for All L.A. County Beaches Extended Until Tuesday
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
L.A. County Now Accepting Rent Relief Applications
Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is now accepting applications for the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers
Volunteers are the heart of Bridge to Home. We appreciate you and your support. There are many opportunities to get involved with Bridge to Home and make a huge impact on the Santa Clarita Valley community.
Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN
Ever wonder what happens in the "Fairy Tale World" after happily ever after? Find out in "Never After Happily" presented by Showdown Stage Company Friday, Jan. 26-Sunday, Feb. 28 in Old Town Newhall.
