GSAC Opener is a Win for Lady Mustangs
| Friday, Jan 5, 2024
lady mustangs 010424

Behind 21 points from senior Belle Hernandez, The Master’s University women’s basketball team opened conference play with a 76-53 win over the Life Pacific Warriors Thursday in The MacArthur Center.

The Mustangs (13-1, 1-0 GSAC) shot better than 42% from the field and held the Warriors to just 8 of 30 (26.7%) from the field in the second half.

“A great team win to start the beginning of conference play,” TMU Head Coach Lisa Zamroz said. “We took care of the ball and played really unselfishly. Coming off a great few wins in Arizona before Christmas, it’s sometimes hard to match that energy coming back from seeing family and having down time. These girls are hungry though, and we’re excited to see what the Lord has for us this semester and continuing to enjoy the journey.”

After giving up the lead with 6:01 to play in the first quarter, the Lady Mustangs went on a 13-6 run to closeout the quarter with an 18-14 lead. TMU then broke it open in the second frame, outscoring LPU 25-13 in the quarter to take a 43-27 lead into the locker room.

“They spread us out a little bit in the first quarter and capitalized inside,” Zamroz said. “Our team responded well in the second (quarter) defensively alongside some timely threes to give us a buffer heading to halftime.”

The Master’s won each successive quarter as well to finish with the 23-point win. TMU also controlled the glass with a 45-31 advantage and added nine blocks.

Lexi Hernandez, finished with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Her sister Belle and Maddie Cooke added eight boards each, with Cooke adding three more blocks to her nation-leading total of 45.

The Master’s will now have their next three conference games on the road, beginning with this Saturday night’s game against Vanguard to be played at Orange Coast College. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to a sneak peek of the humerous and notalgic tribute to "The Catskills."
Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’
Jan. 12: ‘Transcedence: Breaking Boundries’ at First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
Jan. 12: ‘Transcedence: Breaking Boundries’ at First Floor Gallery
One Couple Will Win a Princess Cruises Honeymoon at The Big I Do
Are you engaged or looking to pop the question? The time is now as the city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do returns on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. This unique wedding experience sees multiple couples getting married at the same time, followed by a lavish wedding reception.
One Couple Will Win a Princess Cruises Honeymoon at The Big I Do
Jan. 9: City Council to Discuss SCVEDC Contract, Fill Commission Vacancy
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 9: City Council to Discuss SCVEDC Contract, Fill Commission Vacancy
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospital Admissions Reach Medium Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 263 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospital Admissions Reach Medium Level
Call for Artists: California Strawberry Festival
The deadline to submit an entry into the 38th Annual California Strawberry Festival Artwork Contest is Friday, Jan. 12. The winning artist will receive $2,000 and VIP tickets to the festival.
Call for Artists: California Strawberry Festival
‘Inside, a Shape’ Exhibit at Canyon Country Library
Santa Clarita Arts has unveiled a new exhibition at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, “Inside, a Shape,” featuring the artwork of interdisciplinary artist Sophia Wolfe.
‘Inside, a Shape’ Exhibit at Canyon Country Library
VIA Seeks Hosts for After Five Networking Mixers
The Valley Industry Association is currently looking for enthusiastic hosts for upcoming After Five Networking Mixer events.
VIA Seeks Hosts for After Five Networking Mixers
January 2024: This Month at TMU
The Master's University has released upcoming events for the month of January.
January 2024: This Month at TMU
CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
California Institute of the Arts alum Noah Lemelson (Critical Studies MFA 19) returned with his latest work, "The Lioness and the Rat Queen," the second novel in his steampunk-apocalyptic-noir trilogy.
CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park Monday, Jan. 15, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk
Laurene Weste: Trail Etiquette in 2024
As we step into the new year, I find myself eagerly anticipating the adventures that lie ahead.
Laurene Weste: Trail Etiquette in 2024
CSUN’s Bostick Earns Big West Player of the Week
California State University, Northridge men's basketball Dionte Bostick picked up his first career Big West Player of the Week award, the league office announced on Monday.
CSUN’s Bostick Earns Big West Player of the Week
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Raz Orbach Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Raz Orbach (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Dec. 26-30.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Raz Orbach Athletes of the Week
COC Foundation Creates Endowment Honoring Michele Jenkins
The College of the Canyons Foundation has created an endowment fund in honor of Michele Jenkins, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, after nearly 40 years of service as a COC Board of Trustees member.
COC Foundation Creates Endowment Honoring Michele Jenkins
Dismal Start to 2024 California Snow Survey
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The Golden State’s first test of the season’s snowpack left experts underwhelmed at the chances for another wet winter year, with California measuring well below average for rain and snowfall so far.
Dismal Start to 2024 California Snow Survey
Carlos Orozco to Serve as JCI Santa Clarita’s 27th President
Happy new year! My name is Carlos Orozco and I will be serving as the 27th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2024.
Carlos Orozco to Serve as JCI Santa Clarita’s 27th President
Start 2024 Off Right, Get Your REAL ID Today
Nearly 16.9 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 121,501 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Start 2024 Off Right, Get Your REAL ID Today
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Jan. 29: Blood Drive in Memory of Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Donate blood in memory of slain Santa Clarita Valley resident and Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Monday, Jan. 29.
Jan. 29: Blood Drive in Memory of Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
Come to Impulse Music Co.'s monthly Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of the month and show your skills in front of all your friends and family on a professional stage.
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
