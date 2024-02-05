Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Comes to Stevenson Ranch

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up freshly made, handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is expanding in the Golden State with a new location in Stevenson Ranch. The community is invited to join the grand opening celebrations on Feb. 8–10, at 25880 The Old Road. Guests are welcome to enjoy music, a balloon artist, live performances and more at the three-day celebration.

The Stevenson Ranch Handel’s is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Scott and Vanessa Sonnenberg. Vanessa Sonnenberg is one of the first female Mexican franchisees for the Handel’s brand.

The Stevenson Ranch location plans to support A Child’s Hope Foundation with fundraisers throughout the year. A Child’s HOpe Foundation provides assistance to orphanages around the world. The franchise owners have worked with the Foundation to build playgrounds at orphanages in Mexico. In 2023, the Sonnenberg’s raised $50,000 to build a playground at an orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico.

“We are honored to be able to offer the world’s best ice cream to our friends here in the Santa Clarita area. Through our store, we will continue to provide support for A Child’s Hope Foundation with fundraisers throughout the year,” said Scott Sonnenberg, co-owner of the Stevenson Ranch Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “We have a big family and our family loves to go out for ice cream. Handel’s is simply the best and we are delighted to bring it to our community.”

An official ribbon cutting will kick off on February 8 at 11 am, where the first 50 guests will be treated to free Ice Cream for a Year. The West Ranch Cheerleaders and Drumline will also be performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Feb. 9, guests may enjoy a Buy One, Get One Ice Cream from noon to 3 p.m. This offer is valid for a small sugar or cake cone or dish. Plus, on February 10 guests will be treated to giveaways, music and balloon art from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“I grew up in Mexico and when my family would go out for ice cream, we only had a choice of chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla,” said Vanessa Sonnenberg, co-owner of the Stevenson Ranch Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “At Handel’s, we have more than 40 flavors daily and are excited to share the delicious, freshly made ice cream offerings with our guests.”

The Stevenson Ranch Handel’s boasts 2,800 sq. ft. and is the largest walk-up parlor for the brand. The store will serve up local and seasonal flavors including Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Oree-Dough, Salty Caramel Truffle, and more. The store will offer pickup, delivery and catering.

The Stevenson Ranch location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

